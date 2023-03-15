As students get back into the swing of work after last week’s spring break, which varied from quiet weeks at home to more rowdy experiences on the beaches of Florida, they reflected on some of their favorite moments from the time off.

Mia Reine said she went to Hollywood Beach in Florida with a group of friends.

“It was a lot of fun — it wasn’t as crazy [as nearby Fort Lauderdale],” Reine (junior-health policy and administration) said, “but we had an Airbnb with 14 people.”

Reine said she went on a spring break trip last year to an all-inclusive resort, so her money was spent before the trip.

“This time, I felt like I was constantly spending money,” Reine said, “but it probably evened out to be about the same in the end.”

Maddie Beer said she also went to Florida last week, but she was in the midst of the hustle and bustle of Fort Lauderdale.

“It was fun but a little chaotic. The beaches were packed,” Beer (sophomore-international politics) said. “Any movie you’ve ever seen about spring break — it was like that. It was insane.”

Beer said the highlight of her week was being able to spend time with friends, including some from Tampa who visited. The stressor of the week was flight delays, she said.

“Our flights got delayed on the way there and on the way back,” Beer said. “I feel like the flights this year were horrible.”

Olivia Ouyang also had a bit of flight trouble, but she said it didn’t “bother [her] too much.”

“I went home, which is San Diego for me, so I got to hang out with my family,” Ouyang (sophomore-finance) said. “It was the reset I needed — being at home, being with my family, being outside. It was the most perfect break I could ask for.”

Other students like Ouyang opted out of taking trips with friends over spring break and chose to reset at home.

Sara Walsh said it was a perfect time to “recharge.”

“I didn’t go on a big trip or anything, but it was good and relaxing,” Walsh (sophomore-health policy and administration) said. “I was able to visit with some high school friends I don’t get to see throughout the year.”

Some students aren’t particularly eager to get back into the swing of schoolwork after break, but Carla Olazo said she had mixed feelings about coming back to Penn State.

“I dreaded coming back a little bit, but also I missed it,” Olazo (sophomore-political science) said. “My [break] was alright; I didn’t do much, just stayed home in Scranton, but it was relaxing.”

Devin McDonnell said he had a similar experience while being home in Harrisburg for the week.

“I saw some friends I hadn’t seen in a while,” McDonnell (junior-computer science) said. “It wasn’t a busy week, but then I was ready to see people back [at Penn State.]”

Lauren Beall and Halie Bien, both seniors, decided to do something a little different for their last spring break.

“We went to Montreal — we didn’t go for the warm side [of spring break] — we opted for colder,” Beall (senior-biomedical engineering) said.

Bien said she and other friends in their group had never been to Canada, so they thought it would be “fun.”

“We went tubing, which was a lot of fun. That was my favorite. It’s different from American tubing because you have big rafts where you can fit a bunch of people at once,” Bien (senior-biomedical engineering) said.

Beall said she had a personal connection to the trip that proved to be a “highlight” for her.

“My grandpa grew up there, so I was able to see his childhood house, which was really cool,” Beall said. “That was one of the unique parts of the trip.”

Beall and Bien said they hadn’t really processed last week as being their last spring break.

“I didn’t even think of it that way, wow. It’s kind of scary but also good,” Bien said. “It’s bittersweet.”

