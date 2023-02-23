The Daily Collegian won first place in the 2023 Student Keystone Media Awards in the Division I Sweepstakes category and took first place in nine out of 24 categories.

In total, The Daily Collegian won 17 awards.

The Student Keystone Media Awards “recognizes high school and college journalism that provides relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers,” according to its website.

A Division I school is considered a four-year college or university with more than 10,000 students enrolled.

Here are the results for each category.

General news

First place — “Hendricks Investments faces years of lawsuits from Penn State students, community, Pa. attorneys general” (Olivia Estright, The Daily Collegian)

Second place — “The Big Scheme: How the Fox School of Business used rankings to intentionally deceive the public” (Jack Danz and Amelia Winger, The Temple News)

Honorable mention — “A human right: Residents struggle to find quality food” (Natalie Kerr, The Temple News)

Ongoing news coverage

First place — Uncensored America, Gavin McInnes Coverage (The Daily Collegian staff, The Daily Collegian)

Second place — Continued Coverage of Penn State's Budget Issues (Samantha Verrelli, The Daily Collegian)

Honorable mention — Students, faculty contemplate campus sexual violence (Alexandra Ross and James Paul, The Pitt News)

Public service, enterprise package

First place — “North Philadelphia: Can the Next Crimes be Prevented?” (Staff, Philadelphia Neighborhoods)

Second place — “Resolve Broke in Philly Collaboration: Gun Violence” (The Temple News staff, The Temple News)

Honorable mention — “‘Concerning’: Anderson Bridge in Oakland plagued by ‘poor’ ratings for nearly a decade” (Neena Hagen and Jon Moss, The Pitt News)

Feature story

First place — “‘A light should burn’ | 21 years on, Penn State student Cindy Song remains missing” (James Engel, The Daily Collegian)

Second place — “Ukrainian, Russian students share thoughts on the ongoing war while the Drexel community stands with Ukraine” (Kejsi Ruka, The Triangle)

Honorable mention — “Temple law students support Ukrainian refugees” (Rosie Leonard, The Temple News)

Personality profile

First place — “90-year-old ‘local legend’ David Kurtz still slalom kayaking, coaching after world class career” (Luke Vargas, The Daily Collegian)

Second place — “‘Sole Surgeon’ keeps local residents’ shoes fresh” (Lawrence Ukenye, The Temple News)

Honorable mention — “Alex Officer: Molding the next proud Pitt men” (Dalton Coppola, The Pitt News)

Sports story

First place — “‘More than just the player’ | Ex-Penn State football player Aaron Maybin's art, passion helping Baltimore area” (Zach Allen, The Daily Collegian)

Second place — “Student before athlete: Nicolai achieves double life” (Isabella DiAmore, The Temple News)

Honorable mention — “The Highland Game” (Adam Babetski, CommMedia)

Editorial

First place — “Penn State administration must be more transparent with Center for Racial Justice cancellation;” “Canyon Pizza must learn from health inspection violations to uphold State College tradition;” and “Penn State administration needs to keep education, careers in mind with potential law school merger” (Kit Schroder, The Daily Collegian)

Second place — “Penn State must exhibit objectivity in promotion, tenure processes to ensure job security;” “Penn State must give President Neeli Bendapudi benefit of the doubt amid Louisville lawsuit;” and “Penn State must take students’ financial needs into account when increasing tuition rates” (Phoebe Cykosky, The Daily Collegian)

Honorable mention — “The Amos Hall Starbucks unionization is a great step forward;” “Pitt needs to address rape culture on campus;” and “We support the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette strike” (The Pitt News Editorial Board, The Pitt News)

Column

First place — “Be honest to students about abortion care options;” “Our community deserves better than the Allegheny County Jail;” and “What a post-Roe America demands of us” (India Krug, The Pitt News)

Second place — “Pro-Life Representatives may be the reason thousands of students can't afford Pitt;” “The mental health initiative at Pitt can't end with the pandemic;” and “First-year girls should be wary of the ‘Red Zone’” (Ebonee Rice-Nguyen, The Pitt News)

Honorable mention — Heritage, Food and Mental Health (Fernanda López, The Daily Collegian)

Review

First place — “‘Don't Worry Darling’” (Jacob Mraz, The Pitt News)

Second place — “Downtown State College's Allen Street Pizza serves up a panoply of pizza” (Olivia Woodring, The Daily Collegian)

Honorable mention — “Ready To Dance? CRJ and Empress Of Got You Covered” (Sophia Mattia, The Triangle)

Cartoon, graphic illustration

First place — “Behind the Scenes,” “Stripe Out” and “Cindy Song” (Ella Freda, The Daily Collegian)

Second place — “My desire for academic validation controlled me” (Cal Nguyen, The Temple News)

Honorable mention — “My mom was my hero before becoming a nurse” (Ethan Carroll, The Temple News)

Sports photo

First place — “Kooper Barnes (28) dances in front of her team before a softball game between Lincoln East and Norris in the Lincoln Public Schools Softball Classic” (Noah Riffe, CommMedia)

Second place — Nebraska's Kaitlyn Hord (23) hits the ball past a defender during a University of Nebraska women's volleyball scrimmage (Noah Riffe, CommMedia)

Honorable mention — “Penn State vs. Minnesota, Parker falls” (Caleb Craig, The Daily Collegian)

Feature photo

First place — Alayah Schulz, 11, of Beechview, tries to grab on her little brother, Nova Schulz, 3, at Moore Swimming Pool, Pittsburgh on Saturday, June 18, 2022” (Alicia Chiang, CommMedia)

Second place — “Fall Trees Feature” (Nick Eickhoff, The Daily Collegian)

Honorable mention — “Kyle Martsching stands behind an art piece made by Jessica R., an artist with Down Syndrome, during a gallery show hosted by LiveYes Studios” (Noah Riffe, CommMedia)

News photo

First place — “One of hundreds of protesters confront comedian Alex Stein during a protest on Penn State's campus on Oct. 24, 2022, in University Park, Pa.” (Will Aguirre, CommMedia)

Second place — “A protestor flips off comedian Alex Stein during a protest on Penn State's campus on Oct. 24, 2022, in University Park, Pa.” (Alysa Rubin, CommMedia)

Honorable mention — “Police intervene as a female protestor and male member of the Proud Boys grapple at a protest on Penn State's campus on Oct. 24, 2022, in University Park, Pa.” (Alysa Rubin, CommMedia)

Photo story

First place — “Little League World Series” (Alysa Rubin, CommMedia)

Second place — “Through the binoculars: Pitt ‘birders’ find friends, passions and fun” (Clare Sheedy and Punya Bhasin, The Pitt News)

Honorable mention — “Temple University's 2021-22 year through photos” (Noel Chacko, The Temple News)

Layout and design

First place — “Radio Front Page: Old School, But New Cool” (Tori Wilson and Carson Schultz, The Daily Collegian)

Second place — “Coming Up Short” (Ingrid Slater, The Temple News)

Honorable mention — “2022 Basketball Preview” (Joelle Pacheco, The Temple News)

Website

First place — The Daily Collegian

Second place — Philadelphia Neighborhoods

Video story

First place — “End of an Era” (Jillian Wesner, CommMedia)

Second place — “Power On the Mat” (Lily LaRegina, CommMedia)

Honorable mention — “Sole Surgeon 215” (Erik Coombs, The Temple News)

Podcast

First place — “Mental State at Penn State” (Kyle Schmidt, Anna Camden and Alexandra Waterman, CommMedia)

Second place — “RePrint” (Olivia Hall, The Temple News)

Honorable mention — “The Wrap Around Podcast” (Nick Stonesifer, Braden Dyreson and Nick Eickhoff, The Daily Collegian)

Excellence in reporting on diversity, equity and inclusion

First place — “Southwest: Community Surrounding Former Oil Refinery Site Take Action and Voice Concerns About Redevelopment Plans” and “North Philadelphia: Can the Next Crimes Be Prevented?” (Staff, Philadelphia Neighborhoods)

Second place — “Penn State’s new assistant vice provost of educational equity Seria Chatters ‘constantly’ works through barriers to connect with students;” “‘It’s hard to be different’ | Indigenous community shares pride, hardships in light of Native American Heritage Month;” and “Penn State alumnus brings attention to those ‘typically bypassed’ in Lancaster” (Jessie Nguyen, Ella Castronuovo and Anjelica Rubin, The Daily Collegian)

Honorable mention — “West Philadelphia: a community beyond Drexel” (Christian DeBrady, Kiara Santos, Kejsi Ruka and Mansi Sharma, The Triangle)

Best newscast (broadcast)

First place — “Centre County Report: October 21, 2022” (Staff, Centre County Report)

Second place — “Election 2022: Centre County Report 8 p.m. Show” (Staff, Centre County Report)

Best spot news coverage (broadcast)

First place — “Penn State Cancels Controversial Event Over Security Concerns” (Isabella Leahy and Matt Noah, Centre County Report)

Best feature (broadcast)

First place — “TikTok's Favorite Gym Teachers” (Zach Gershman, Centre County Report)

Second place — “The World Cafe Live reopens after months of COVID-19 health restrictions” ( Sarah Weitzman, Philadelphia Neighborhoods)

Honorable mention — “Caylix's Story: A Reason For Rhythm” (Preston Shoemaker, Centre County Report)

Best public service (broadcast)

First place — “Covid Reflections two years later” (Deitric Murphy, WPSU)

Honorable mention — “Road to Recovery: Housing Program in North Philadelphia Gives Residents Second Chance” (Nicolle Majette, Philadelphia Neighborhoods)

Best sports coverage (broadcast)

First place — “From Granite to Greatness” (Eric Fenstermaker, Centre County Report)

Second place — “After The Whistle-Week 5-Friday, September 23, 2022” (After The Whistle staff, Centre County Report)

Honorable mention — “Fighting Mother Nature: The Future of Golf in Scotland” (Preston Shoemaker, Centre County Report)