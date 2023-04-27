Jaden Greenwald thought playing field hockey at Union College in New York was the right decision. But when she transferred to Penn State in 2022, her thoughts about her previous choices changed and said she “love[s] everything about” her new decision.

The New Hampshire native said she went abroad to Europe over the summer and “would never have been able to go so far away from home” without it.

When she got to Penn State, Greenwald (freshman-advertising and public relations) said she felt “very alone at first.” Then she joined the sorority Zeta Tau Alpha and said she “found some of [her] closest friends.”

Greenwald advised transfer students to put themselves “out there” and join clubs because they may “feel a little out of place coming from a different school.”

Transfer students are not the only students who may find college to be intimidating. Joe Solana said the first week of class “was pretty overwhelming.”

“It was a culture shock,” Solana (freshman-political science) said.

Originally from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Solana knew “some people” from his high school at Penn State but didn’t talk to them much.

Solana instead made friends with the people in his dorm hall. During the first few weeks of school, they used dressers as “make-shift tables” to play cards in the lobby.

Solana said he still talks “to them every day,” and they’re his “closest friends.”

Penn State professor of psychology Brian Crosby said teaching PSYCH 100: Introductory Psychology is his best Penn State experience. The class is “usually a really big class,” which he initially thought was “overwhelming,” but he “really [loves]” to teach the class because of its energy.

“There’s also a really cool energy about the class as well because it’s often first-year students, and they’re probably more energetic about being in college and the academic side of things,” Crosby said.

The general education course gives students “a broad exposure to psychology,” but Crosby said he likes to teach students how to interact with faculty. He teaches “email etiquette” and offers individual meetings with students.

Caleb Reedy said his worst experience at Penn State was switching his major from aerospace engineering to civil engineering last semester.

He started his degree at Penn State Schuylkill and was able to get general education courses out of the way. Reedy said those classes pushed him “ahead,” but he’s a semester behind on credits now.

Reedy said he was scared to make the change, but it “feels a lot better.”

“I thought I had to stay in the major I had picked at first,” Reedy said. “The best advice would be don’t be afraid to switch.”

Outside of academics, Reedy’s best experience is “tailgating before football games.”

Mandoline Bhuiyan also said she likes the tailgating experience, especially the 2021 Blue-White game, which still had coronavirus restrictions.

During Bhuiyan’s (junior-criminology and psychology) freshman year, she said there were “no big gatherings” — except for the spring game, which was her first time in Beaver Stadium.

“It truly felt like I was in the clouds,” Bhuiyan said. “[The game] had such high attendance given the fact it was the one event that everyone could go to together.”

Movin’ On is another spring event Bhuiyan said she liked.

According to Penn State, the event is a student-run music festival that’s funded by the student activity fee and receives support from the University Park Allocation Committee.

Hamad Ben said the 2022 concert with Jack Harlow “was a vibe.”

Ben (sophomore-special education) and he and his roommate showed up to the concert only knowing each other but made friends with the three people next them in the crowd.

Ben said he wasn’t “enjoying” the concert at first, but then the music started.

“There wasn’t any choreography,” Ben said, “but it felt that way because everyone was having a good time.”

