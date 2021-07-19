Bisexual people make up more than half of the United States’ LGBTQ population, according to a Gallup poll. As this percentage continues to grow, so do some of the unique challenges bisexual people face, according to The New York Times.

A recent NYT article focusing on the difficulties bisexual people face highlights several of these challenges in addition to reports from various organizations on the growing number of discriminatory behaviors toward bisexual people in the United States.

From persisting stigmas to dating experiences, Penn State students and members of the State College community who identify as bisexual discussed several themes within the NYT article, the consequences of being open about their sexual orientations and the impacts this has on their own lives.

Mental health

Michael Accardo, the sexual and gender diverse services coordinator for Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services, said while LGBTQ people can often face challeneges that effect their mental health, bisexual people can experience this in addition to unique difficulties that can exacerbate mental health struggles.

While he said he has always felt comfortable with his sexuality, Bailey Roberts said he has experienced pressures to suppress it as well. Roberts, a sommelier based in State College, said he has experienced times when his mental health has spiraled after having to hide parts of himself.

Roberts said part of the reason he felt suppressed was due to an unhealthy relationship where he felt unable to fully express himself and truly be authentic.

Having struggled with his mental health since a young age, Roberts said he has been able to find support partially through therapy. Roberts said having a therapist has given him a chance to talk through feelings and emotions family and friends may not be able to fully comprehend.

Talking openly about being bisexual with a mental health professional sometimes felt stressful, but the benefits far outweighed this stress, Roberts said.

As part of his journey in figuring out he was bisexual, Roberts said being open and honest with his therapist — despite how awkward or stressful it may seem — has been a “lifeline” for him.

“I have had issues where it’s hard being honest with my therapist because there is this moment of, ‘Is she going to judge me?’” Roberts said. “There is certain help, though, that comes from having a therapist — I would not be where I am today without [therapy].”

Subconciously knowing since she was a kid that she wasn’t straight, Ngozi Nwokeukwu said she has only recently come to better understand her own sexual orientation and now identifies as bisexual.

Nwokeukwu (senior-telecommunications) said coming to realize she was bisexual has been a “positive marker” in her mental health journey. She said being open and honest with not only herself but those around her has allowed her to become more self-aware and focus more on self-love.

Carter Celgin, who identifies as bisexual and asexual, said while they are comfortable with their identities now, there have times where they have questioned if they are “bi enough.”

Celgin (sophomore-theatre design and technology) said because their attraction to men is not always as strong as their attraction to women, they sometimes have questioned whether they are truly bisexual.

Due to stigma that can be found within both LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ spaces, Accardo said bisexual people can face distinctive pressures regarding their identities and stigmas that other LGBTQ people don’t experience, which in turn can affect mental health.

Dating

The tokenization and festishization of bisexual people from LGBTQ , heterosexual and cisgender people is a prevalent phenomenon that remains a major issue in the dating scene, several people said.

Paige, a student at Penn State, said he and his partner are currently in a healthy relationship, but dating before was a challenge due to the way people approached his bisexuality.

In previous romantic relationships, Paige said he encountered people treating him as a token to prove their own sexual desires and saw how people fetishize bisexual people.

And he is not alone.

Using online dating platforms, Celgin said they encountered the fetishization of bisexual people firsthand. For example, Celgin said they have seen couples on dating apps who are “unicorn hunters,” which are couples who seek out polyamorous relationships exclusively with bisexual people, typically also exclusively with those who identify as women.

Celgin said they have also felt “unseen” as a nonbinary, bisexual person when it comes to dating scenes.

Having to list themselves as a woman on dating apps due to the restrictive nature of the apps, Celgin said they had to label themselves as a “woman seeking women” to find others. This has resulted in feeling not properly seen by even those within the LGBTQ community, Celgin said.

Identifying as pansexual, Muggs Leone said that while they are newer to the dating scene, they have already faced certain struggles. Leone (sophmore-pyschology) said dating within queer and non-queer spaces both have their own challenges.

Within queer spaces, Leone said they have noticed an emphasis on sexual relationships over romantic ones, especially on platforms such as Grindr, a “social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people,” accoridng to its website.

In non-queer spaces, or on platforms less associated with queer communities, Leone said they have encountered people who are not willing to see beyond binary structures and do not engage with people who aren’t straight and cisgender.

“As a fem, nonbinary person, there are a lot of cis-straight people who aren’t really into that, which is valid, but it can get frustrating,” Leone said. “They have a very binary idea of what a relationship should look like… It's trying to be respectful of what they want but still frustrating when they have these expectations.”

Representation

In various media portrayals of queer characters and stories, the focus is often not on bisexual relationships, Julian Mintz said.

Whenever there are bisexual characters, Mintz (graduate-physics) said they have noticed how these characters will often be portrayed in relationships that are strictly same-sex. Mintz said they believe these portrayals are often not representative of real life and instead glaze over the characters’ bisexuality.

Common themes found in the few media depictions of bisexual people include promiscuity and sexual deviance, Nwokeukwu said.

While this is not always the case, Nwokeukwu said she believes the hypersexualization of bisexual people can harm the way people think of themselves.

“It seems like a lot of media outlets aren’t showing the complexities of being bisexual without describing them as people who are ‘slutty’ or ‘bad,’” Nwokeukwu said. “It feels like being bi has become one-dimensional.”

Beyond harming those who are not sexually active, Nwokeukwu said she believes the stereotypes that do focus on hypersexualization harm those who engage more frequently in sexual relationships as well.

Nwokeukwu said she believes there is nothing wrong with falling into that stereotype, but instead, what is wrong is the demonization of bisexual people who are hypersexualized by “unauthentic” media portrayals.

These stereotypical media portrayals harm the way bisexual people — especially bisexual youth — think about themselves and evolve, Nwokeukwu said. Going forward, she said she hopes bisexual representation is able to start covering a larger spectrum of bisexuality and move beyond “outdated” and untrue tropes that harm the community.

Moving forward

For bisexual people everywhere, the current stigma that exists can take an extreme toll on mental well-being, Accardo said. They said they believe it will be a responsibility for everyone — not exclusively bisexual people — to create real, tangible change.

Accardo said they believe a focus of communities and universities should be on creating programming that centers on bisexual representation and gives students more opportunity to see themselves in the world they live in.

“It’s up to all of us, when we have the energy, to take on the advocacy role,” Accardo said.

There are various resources at Penn State and beyond, Accardo said. The Bisexual Resource Center, the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, the Centre LGBTQA Support Network and CAPS are all just some of the resources bisexual students and members of the State College community are able to access if they have questions, concerns or just need someone to talk to.

At the end of the day, what matters is pushing forward through hardships and finding solidarity with other bisexual people, Nwokeukwu said. Whether someone is open about being bisexual or not ready to come out, she said bisexual people are valid in who they are as people.

“There is no such thing as a perfect bisexual,” Nwokeukwu said. “No matter what stigma or stereotypes you follow, no matter if you're still closeted, no matter if you’re sexually repressed or sexually out there, no matter if you are recovering — you are still a valid person. You are human and deserve human rights.”

