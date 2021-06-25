After nearly two years of construction, The Arboretum at Penn State announced the opening date of its new Pollinator and Bird Garden.

The three-acre garden will open the week of June 28 and will increase the Arboretum’s acreage by over 60%, according to a release.

More than 143,000 plants were rooted and more than 620 volunteers and nearly 500 donors contributed to the completion of the project, the release said.

Parts of the garden will be utilized for research, specifically of pollinators native to the region. A bird blind and honeybee observation hive will be included, as will two dead trees — which will serve as bird perches.

Demonstrating how to create friendly environments for birds and pollinators will also be a primary function of the new addition, according to the release.

Arboretum workers will continue to finalize plant beds during the first few days of the garden’s operation.

Parking at the Arboretum is free and will be available until July 19, at which time construction on the new location of the Palmer Museum of Art will commence.

