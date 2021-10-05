The annual Pumpkin Festival is coming back at The Arboretum at Penn State’s H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens Oct.15-16.

From 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, there will be a pumpkin giveaway where approximately 1,000 pumpkins will be available, according to a release.

The jack-o'-lanterns may be registered for the contest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the garden's Overlook Pavilion, the release said, and those pumpkins will be judged and up for awards by Oct. 16.

Throughout the garden, there will be seasonal displays, including autumn-themed planters, to view during the days of Oct. 15 and 16, the release said.

Along with the arrangements, there will be hundreds of jack-o'-lanterns displayed until 9 p.m. both evenings where food vendors will also be set up, according to the release.

From 7-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, there will be live music by a three-piece group called Lilting Banshee singing traditional Celtic songs, and Texas-swing group Western Range will perform from 5-8 p.m. Oct 16, the release said.

According to the release, activities, games, a magician and more musicians will be available from 3-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Jack-o'-lanterns and ribbons may be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 17, and according to the release, festival goers are welcome to bring flashlights to the evening events.

The best three jack-o'-lanterns in each age category will win ribbons, and recognition will go out to the "best-in-show, best pop culture theme, best Penn State theme and best Arboretum theme," the release said.

