Penn State announced changes to parking and visitor access to The Arboretum at Penn State beginning Monday.

These changes are due to the construction of the new Palmer Museum of Art, according to a release.

The Arboretum's current parking lot will be removed, and visitor parking will be available at a lot across Bigler Road, adjacent to the Lewis Katz Building. Two ADA parking spaces will be available during construction near the Arboretum's Overlook Pavilion which can be reached via the Arboretum's service road, the release said.

Parking at the Katz Building lot will require a Penn State parking permit valid in Orange lots or a payment of $1 an hour, which will be implemented at all times, according to the release.

Other parking permits are permitted in the Katz lot on weekdays after 4 p.m. and all day on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of football game days. Individuals purchasing parking will be allowed a maximum of two hours during weekdays when Penn State classes are in session during the fall and spring semesters, the release said.

During summer and winter breaks, visitors can go beyond two hours in the lot, according to the release, and on Saturdays and Sundays, all-day parking will be available for purchase at a rate of $8.

The construction will also add new stop signs on Bigler Road near the Katz Building lot to improve traffic control, the release said. Additionally, temporary ADA-accessible walkways will be added to the perimeter around the construction.

