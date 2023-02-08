‘That was just Nick’ | Fellow Penn State friends reflect on the life of Nick Feinstein

Nick Feinstein was the type of kid to summit the Colorado 14ers, ski some of the most difficult double black diamond runs at Colorado resorts, hold his breath for two and a half minutes while abalone diving and get a tattoo with his resident assistant within the first two weeks of freshman year.

He got the No. 13 on his thigh. This was Feinstein’s lucky number — he was born on Friday the 13th, and his soccer number in high school was 13.

Also, according to one of Feinstein’s friends and roommates, Saket Bakshi, Feinstein always said “allegedly, good things happened on Friday the 13th.”

Feinstein, Penn State senior and enterprise technology integration major, died in an avalanche while skiing with his father in Breckenridge, Colorado, on Dec. 31, 2022, according to University of Northern Colorado Director of News and Public Relations Deanna Herbert.

Bakshi has known Feinstein since seventh grade, when Feinstein moved to Bakshi’s hometown of San Jose, California. Before his senior year of high school, Feinstein and his family moved to Greely, Colorado.

According to Rachel Feinstein, Nick’s sister and Penn State freshman, “Nick had the option to stay with his best friend Saket to finish out his senior year of high school with his best friends. Instead, he came to Greeley and made sure that I was able to confidently start my freshman year of high school,” she wrote in a speech she gave at Nick’s celebration of life.

“It’s like the same person,” Avi Bewtra, another friend and roommate of Nick’s, said about Rachel. “She’s like Nick in the kitchen except she’s more knowledgeable.”

According to Bakshi, Bewtra (senior-data science) and Nick’s third friend and roommate, Matthew So, and Nick had a tendency of setting off the fire alarm while cooking.

The blaring fire alarm, Bakshi said, is what Nick would call “crucial to the cooking process.” Nevertheless, he made a “mean burrito.”

“He was a good cook, but then again, 90% of the stuff he made was this one burrito,” So (senior-computer engineering) said.

According to Bewtra, Nick would marinate chicken for the infamous burrito, and after that, ingredients consisted of “whatever else was in the kitchen.”

However, what was never allowed in the burrito was beans.

“It’s something I learned from Nick. He said it’s not authentic,” Bakshi said. “He’s been a staunch supporter of this idea for a long time. He said there’s already carbs in the burrito in the form of rice, so beans are an extra that you just didn’t need. I have videos of Skype calls dating back to high school of him ranting about beans.”

According to So, Nick would say things about what was or wasn’t authentic, and they would have no idea if he was telling the truth or just joking.

“We just kind of took his word for it,” Bewtra said. “He would commit to the bit, no matter what.”

Bewtra also noted Nick’s ability to be present in every moment. This applied to Nick’s cooking abilities, as well — “for better or worse,” Bewtra said.

“We would all do family dinners on Sunday nights, and Nick never uses recipes, just ingredients,” Bewtra said. “He got an idea and improvised for an hour until it [worked] itself out.”

According to Bakshi, Nick was between University of Colorado Boulder and Penn State when making his college decision.

“A friend of ours from high school was going to Boulder, and I was convincing him, like ‘Bro, go to Penn State,’” Bakshi said. “He was finally like, ‘I think I’m going to Penn State,’ and I was like, ‘Hold up, I want to make sure this isn’t for me. This is for your best education.’”

This decision for Nick to go to Penn State set up the rest of Nick, Bakshi, Bewtra and So’s four years at Penn State. Bewtra met the other three after he got locked out of his room one night. He found them in the common area playing Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo Switch, where Nick let Bewtra borrow his phone to message the RA.

With the group’s sophomore year at Penn State online due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nick dragged his friends on a few adventures.

“He’d always want to do something, whether it was Tuesday after a bunch of classes. He’d be like, ‘Let’s all hang out and play video games instead of sitting in our rooms,’” Bakshi said. “But then on weekends, he’d be like, ‘Let’s go to Buffalo this weekend.’”

On a trip to Buffalo, New York, they saw Niagara Falls, got buffalo wings and walked around Navy battleships.

According to Bewtra, Nick asked a woman on the side of the road where they should eat, and she recommended a small, Puerto Rican bodega.

“That was probably the best food we had that year,” Bewtra said. “Just like this little hole in the wall, but those were the best empanadas I’ve ever had in my whole life.”

With Nick, this behavior was just “par for the course,” Bewtra said.

According to Bakshi and Bewtra, Nick was also a major “adrenaline junkie.” He loved hiking, skiing, cliff jumping and mountain biking — all things Bakshi said he “would never do.”

During Nick and Bakshi’s junior year of high school, Nick spotted a hill near where they lived that had become muddy due to rain.

“I was always brought up on ‘Don’t make a mess when you come home,’” Bakshi said. “But Nick’s like, ‘Guys, this hill’s got some potential.’”

So Nick, Bakshi and another friend found a long piece of cardboard and brought it to the hill.

“I’ve never done this before; I have no idea what to do, and Nick literally just jumps and sends himself into this mudslide,” Bakshi said. “It’s the craziest thing in the world to me, but it looks so fun.”

Bakshi said they spent two hours “just giggling or watching each other send it and also having the most amount of fun seeing everyone slip when they’re trying to get back up.”

These activities were hard for Nick to find around State College, so when he went home to Colorado for breaks, he would spend time with his dad doing all of the things he couldn’t do at school.

“I think we could visibly see, every time he came back from break, he was glowing,” Bewtra said. “He was like a different guy.”

But Nick continued to find things for himself and his roommates to do. He brought them all skiing at Tussey Mountain, which was a first time for Bakshi and So.

“[Nick] would always push others to go out of their comfort zone, just because why not?” So said. “It’s pretty annoying in the moment, but it’s a pretty good story most of the time.”

According to Bewtra, Nick complained that Tussey Mountain was “so small” and that there was “nowhere higher up to go.”

Over the years, Nick brought his friends on different hikes and even took them cliff jumping. That trip included a 4-mile hike and a swim out to an island where the cliff was.

Bakshi, Bewtra and So overwhelmingly described Nick as funny. In high school, Bakshi and Nick would walk home from school together.

Every day, they would fill up their mouths with water from the water fountain and start walking with the goal of seeing who could make someone laugh and spit out their water first.

They did this every day for two and a half years, doing the most “ridiculous” things to make each other laugh.

“Nick had the most contagious laugh,” Bakshi said. “He gets super high pitched, and we’d always ridicule him for it, but it’d be the funniest [thing] ever. Every day, we’d do dumb [things] to get him to spit out his water, and it was so simple, but with him it was so funny.”

To Bewtra, one of the most “hilarious” things about Nick was that the first song he would play when getting in the car was “The Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani and Akon.

“You know when you hook your phone up to the speaker and your phone immediately starts playing? ‘The Sweet Escape’ was the first song on his phone that would come up every single time,” Bewtra said.

Nick was also always the one to talk back. On a few occasions freshman year, So and Nick were a couple minutes late to the dining hall, and the line had closed.

“Then he would always make some big fuss like, ‘We’re only half a minute late, why can’t you just let us in?’” So said. This type of protest never worked.

Bewtra said Nick was very particular and was the type of person to send his food back at a restaurant.

“It’s always good and bad. We need that one person, and that one person was always him,” Bewtra said.

The group also lost their security deposit on their apartment sophomore year after Nick ironed a fabric tapestry that was hanging on their wall “to smooth it out,” cementing the blue sticky tack that was holding the tapestry on the wall.

“I swear he fought [with the apartment] for months,” Bakshi said. “He was mad at us because we paid it, and we gave up, but he was like, ‘Now they have leverage over us because you already paid it.’”

In the same apartment, the four of them made a watermelon burst with rubber bands, causing pieces of watermelon to cover the apartment.

“I had an [organic chemistry] exam the next day, and [Bewtra, So] and Nick spent the entire time from 8 p.m. to 2:30 in the morning distracting me to make sure I could not study for my exam,” Bakshi said. “It was everywhere across the room, in the kitchen, and it somehow got on the back of my [PlayStation 4] which was in the opposite corner.”

According to So, they were still finding pieces of watermelon everywhere. They ended up with a ball of rubber bands, which they still have displayed next to their TV.

That same year, during the pandemic, their neighbors, who they hung out with frequently, were exposed to the coronavirus. Nick thought they should all keep their space, but Bakshi and Bewtra continued to spend time with those who hadn’t tested positive.

A few days later, Bakshi, Bewtra and his girlfriend all drove to get tested together, and Bewtra’s girlfriend tested positive, sending Bakshi and Bewtra into self-isolation.

“It was funny because Nick had this right — he was right about the whole thing,” Bakshi said. “You would think he had the right to be mad at us, but that week [So] and Nick were caring for us and helping [Bewtra] and I through our isolation.”

Nick and So made it fun by giving Bakshi a mixing bowl instead of a regular cereal bowl, with a lot of milk but only a small amount of cereal.

“In spite of [Bewtra] and me making him maybe not the happiest in one situation, he’d still be ready to move past it and get back to having a good time,” Bakshi said. “That was just Nick.”

All three said they picked up something from Nick. So said he picked up the phrase “okie doke,” which is something Nick used to say all of the time, along with his passion for food — specifically Mexican and Japanese food.

“If it was well-made, he liked it,” So said.

For Bakshi, Nick showed him the importance of family.

“I’m not as much in contact with my family, but Nick showed me how important it was to keep calling family and to try to stay in touch every day,” Bakshi said. “One day, he was listening to a call between me and my parents, and he was like, ‘I noticed you don’t say I love you when you say goodbye. I do all the time,’ and he explained it to me. I realized it’s actually nice to say it, and I say it because of him.”

Bakshi also said he learned a new level of commitment from Nick.

“When he put his mind to something, he committed to it,” Bakshi said. “The 14ers in Colorado, he committed to that. Every opportunity he got, he’d do these two- or three-day camping trips with his dad and do multiple 14ers.”

Bakshi also noted Nick’s passion for “diving into new cultures.”

“Back at home, my dinner table is very different than what he was used to. But I’d invite him over for dinner, and he’d be totally down to getting into eating with one hand and not using utensils and trying food the way I would eat at home instead of trying to discover it for himself,” Bakshi said.

According to Bakshi, this curiosity about everything was typical of Nick, “whether it was culture or something in nature or some abstract topic he was just thinking about.”

So also said Nick taught him to “try new things for the sake of trying new things.”

“I feel like the three of us, especially recently, get caught up in our career a lot, and I guess he was the one to always remind us that there’s always more than that,” So said. “So whether it was dragging us up for a weekend or trying some new restaurant, he was very open-minded.”

Bewtra said he learned the ability of presentness from Nick.

“Me and [So] have been just looking for the end-all be-all — what’s something I can dedicate the rest of my life to — and Nick was never really worried about that,” Bewtra said. “He was OK with letting his career fund his life and not letting that be his life as a whole. He knew he was going to get through no matter what, so he was like, ‘Why would I worry?’”

Another thing Bewtra took away from Nick was his ability to be humble.

“I don’t think he was actively trying to be humble. I think it was just natural to him,” Bewtra said. “He would do something, and he just wouldn’t tell anyone about it.”

After Nick died, an article from FOX31 and Channel 2, a local news channel in Colorado, detailed a story from a “close family friend” of the Feinsteins, Jeff Tori.

Tori was Nick’s boss for two summers while he worked at 21st Century Painting, the company Tori owns.

According to Tori, Nick picked up a fellow employee who didn’t drive and drove him to and from work every day. The employee would give him gas money, but at the end of his second summer working there, Nick put all the money that the employee had given him on a gift card to Trader Joe’s to give back to the employee.

“We saw the story, and all of us were like, ‘Yeah, we had never heard this,’” So said.

Bakshi said after reading this story, he was “taken aback.”

“Not only is he incredibly kind, he does it without anyone asking,” Bakshi said. “He doesn’t do it to prove anything to anyone else or even to himself, [he’ll] do that happily.”

After visiting Nick’s home in Colorado a few weeks ago, Bakshi said “you’d never guess that Nick was this guy and he comes from this background.”

“His family is the type of family that everyone in town knows, and it’s easy to assume that a person who’s in that type of house could be a little stuck-up, like this guy lives comfortably and shows it,” Bakshi said. “But you’d never think that about Nick.”

Humble, present, curious, committed, adventurous and open-minded were all adjectives used by Bakshi, Bewtra and So to describe Nick Feinstein.

“I think we take for granted a lot that not everyone has friends like that,” Bewtra said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE