In honor of Black History Month, The Frederick Douglass Project hosted a Zoom presentation Wednesday night for “a dramatic reading of speeches by Frederick Douglass as a catalyst for dialogue about racialized violence and structural inequality.”

The Frederick Douglass Project collaborated with Theater of War Productions, the Penn State College of Arts and Architecture and the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State.

The event began with a land acknowledgment by the Director of the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State Sita Frederick.

Next, Emmy Award-winning actor Keith David reading portions of Frederick Douglass’ Sept. 24, 1883 speech at the National Convention of Colored Men in Louisville, Kentucky.

Following the reading, members of a panelist discussed their favorite quotes and subsequent reactions. The members included Natnael Abate, Alessandra Ayoub, Avery Chahl, Janel Moore-Almond, Ava Starks, Julio Toussaint and Terry Watson.

The panel was hosted by Bryan Doerries, artistic director of Theater of War Productions, and Dominic Dupont, community liaison for Theater of War Productions.

At 19, Dupont was arrested, charged and ultimately convicted of murder, according to Theater of War’s website. Dupont ended up serving 20 years of his 25-year conviction and was pardoned by the former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

Dupont said he “often likes to remove that word ‘justice’ and replace it with ‘just us,’” in reference to Black men like himself.

“It makes me wonder how complacent are we that we would take children and throw them in cages for decades at a time,” Dupont said. “Primarily because they’re Black and brown, and they come from communities that don’t have money.”

For Dupont, he is still struggling to comprehend the system that has defined so much of his life.

“Why is it okay in the land of the free and home of the brave to treat human beings less than animals?” Dupont said. “To move them around in places with more handcuffs and restraints and shackles than you would put on an animal.”

“We call that system just… it’s beyond me,” Dupont said.

Ava Starks spoke first for the panel. Her favorite Douglass quote was “to forget that which everyone else remembers.”

“These words stood out because Black people are often asked to leave race out of it,” Starks (junior-philosophy) said. “However, why should we leave out an aspect that is so essential to who we are… and the things that we experience on a daily basis?”

Starks then said “understanding Blackness in all of its forms and all of its settings is the first step in bridging the gaps that fundamentally separate us as people.”

“When we better understand each other — our identities, and our histories, even the parts that are difficult to discuss, like race — we’re doing the work in breaking down systemic injustices through engaging in discussions like this,” Starks said.

Next, Julio Toussaint shared his favorite quote that discussed “all the different things Black people have done for the U.S. over the years through thick and thin.”

“[It] is amazing to me knowing that this speech was given [158] years ago and we can still find things historically relevant today,” Toussaint (junior-history) said.

Following Toussaint, Janel Moore-Almond, a middle and high school social studies teacher at the George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science in Philadelphia, said listening to the speech gave her chills.

Her favorite quote was “the color line meets me everywhere.”

“It doesn’t matter who I raised my children to be [or] who I am,” Moore-Almond said. “The choices I make, the decisions that I choose, the fact that I am a Black woman in America defines so much of my experience and also my children’s experiences.”

To Moore-Almond, the 2018 recipient of the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching in the Philadelphia School District, her children are not limited to the ones she gave birth to.

“When I think about my children, it’s not just the children that I birthed, but the children that I teach every day — children [who] are consistently met with the limitations of racism in this country,” Moore-Almond said.

Next, Alessandra Ayoub shared her favorite quote: “It is not the business of the accusers to prove guilt, but it is for the accused to prove his innocence.”

“Our system is meant to look at the offender and have the offender prove their guilt,” Ayoub (freshman-criminology) said. “However, with instances of violence against Black people, that script is flipped.”

As a criminology major, Ayoub said she intends to “focus on the victim more than how our system focuses on the offender.”

“It’s unfair that… when it is Black people [who] are the victims, especially of our own system, we take their innocence away from them,” Ayoub said. “We don’t even give them a chance to say their story.”

After Ayoub, Terry Watson shared his perspective as someone who “[works] with law enforcement, with majority Black officers, to change the system [from the] inside.”

“Typically, we do not hear the perspective of folks who the system impacted,” Watson said.

For Watson, the assistant director for Student Disability Services at Penn State World Campus, he wanted to know “how long” he will “have to adjust [his] character” as a Black man to “meet the American imagination.”

“We are Americans,” Watson said. “We shouldn’t have to fight for what is supposed to be a right — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — but we find ourselves doing just that.”

“A lot of frustration that was echoed [158] years ago, we still see today,” Watson said.

Following Watson, Avery Chahl shared her experience coming from an immigrant family from India.

“I’ve had so many experiences living here in central Pennsylvania where you realize that no matter how long you live here, or how long you’re a citizen, some people never see you as American,” Chahl (graduate-human development and family studies) said.

Her favorite quote from Douglass was: “We hold ourselves to be Americans. If liberty is but a name, our citizenship is but a scam.”

She said this quote really highlighted her experience.

“No matter how American you are, how long you’ve been American, how American you sound, you’re never really American,” Chahl said.

She also said that the battle is ongoing both for her Indian-American community and the African-American community.

“The tendrils of white supremacy wrap around my community and your community,” Chahl said. “I hope our communities continue to support each other in brotherhood and sisterhood.”

Natnael Abate was the final panel member to speak.

Abate (senior-biobehavioral health) said there was a moment in his life when he realized, as a Black man, “maybe the system isn’t built for me.”

“I can’t walk the same path as everybody else and there’s always gonna be certain barriers within the goals I want to reach,” Abate said.

His favorite Douglass quote was: “Why are we here in this National Convention? To this we answer, first, because there is a power in numbers and in union.”

Abate said this quote emphasized his recognition that “the system wasn’t built for me and other people like me.”

However, Abate said “the more [people] talk about it and… have events, such as this one here, the more impact [they] will be able to have.”

“There’s power in numbers,” Abate said. “We can’t let conversations like this die down.”

