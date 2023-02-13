At Penn State's 2023 “TEDxPSU: Blurring the Line” conference, 10 speakers used their platforms to "blur the lines" in the Schwab Auditorium on Sunday morning.

The entirely student-run event has happened at Penn State since 2010, according to TEDxPSU’s website.

This year’s goal was to blur the lines that “separate [people] from ‘elsewhere’ and to create a more connected world,” according to promotional material.

President and curator Kyle Funck said the theme came from Lois Lowry’s book “The Giver,” where “elsewhere” is described as a “mysterious” and “dangerous” place.

“Lois Lowry talks about how this idea of ‘elsewhere’ encouraged her to realize that what’s scary and unknown is actually what holds the most value in our lives,” Funck (senior-mathematics and economics) said.

Each of the speakers hold a connection to the Penn State or State College community, according to chief cultural officer Rachel Cole.

“They all have some kind of… desire to impact the community by sharing new ideas,” Cole (senior-secondary math education) said. “In a world where we are seeing so many more divides… we need more empathy, and I think one way to do that is to put somebody on stage and tell their story.”

Kimberly Stratton

Stratton is the founder and CEO of International H.O.P.E. Inc., a non-profit that aids “food deprived” individuals and families, according to its website.

Her lecture, titled “Homelessness: Being A Voice For The Silent Ones,” focused on the idea of the “face of homelessness,” which she said is harder and harder to recognize.

Stratton spoke of her own experiences with homelessness living with her single mother.

“I never felt homeless –– I was never uncared for,” Statton said. “By society’s standards I wasn’t homeless because I didn't look the part.”

Statton shared testimonials from people detailing their path to homelessness, which included stories of physical abuse, murder and teen pregnancy.

“We have this blurred vision of what homelessness looks like — they’re dirty, they’re unclean, we need to keep our distance –– but that's not the case,” Stratton said. “Please do not bury your head because it can happen to you, and it can happen to this city."

Emma Blankstein

Blankstein is a college student and the founder and executive director of Last Generation Coalition, a nonprofit organization that expands access to genocide education and prevention efforts, according to TEDxPSU.

Blankstein spoke on her first encounter with “genocide denial,” which came when she co-lead a meeting on the Uyghur genocide and some participants claimed the genocide was “propaganda.”

“What was supposed to be an informative, productive meeting had devolved into an ugly fight –– a back-and-forth argument about facts which were supposed to be a springboard for discussion, but instead became an entrypoint for those individuals to spread misinformation and conspiracy theories,” Blankstein said.

This is representative of how many young people learn about genocide, Blankstein said, where members of “Gen Z” learn about past and present events from the Internet.

“For decades, Holocaust survivors have been creating art, writing books, and traveling the world to speak… to make sure that we know the exact unequivocal truth, so that we can build a better world,” Blankstein said.

Young people should learn the “lessons and warnings" in each genocide, she said, because issues exacerbated by the climate crisis have the “ability to destabilize” and create conditions “extremists to rise to power.”

“When we fail to teach about genocide and human rights we are conditioning young people to be bystanders to hate at best and active participants in it at worst."

Andrew Hoff

Hoff is a Penn State student and vice president of external affairs in Assistance in Transition to University Park, according to his LinkedIn.

Hoff (senior-finance) recounted his transition from Penn State Brandywine to Penn State University Park as part of the 2+2 program and analyzed what it took to change his trajectory to be more challenging.

“I decided I wanted to bridge the gap between where I was and where I wanted to be,” Hoff said. “To change our trajectory… requires a significant change in our behaviors.”

He said he recognized a need for change, understood how to pursue change and conceptualized the cost of his pursuit.

Additionally, he said the need for change is a three step process of discovering “where you are,” “where you want to be” and “why change.”

“Opportunity cost is unavoidable,” Hoff said. “We will either employ our time in the service of the things that are important to us, or we will allow the haphazard management of our time to erode our trajectory.”

Kelley Gunther

Gunther is a graduate student and researcher at Penn State with a focus in developmental psychology.

Research, Gunther said, has the ability to inform proposed policy items and enrich child development.

However, with “nonrepresentative samples” and “disconnected tasks,” she said it can neglect those that may benefit the most.

“If we want to hear the voice of children and understand their development, that needs to be all children,” Gunther said. “The majority of research in children is actually centered around the minority of the world’s population.”

Historically in the social sciences, she said, research has been focused on the “W.E.I.R.D.” population, which stands for white, educated, industrialized, rich and democratic.

“Just as diversity is important in film and politics, it's critical to have diversity in researchers,” she said. “It’s also important for children to see scientists that look like them –– opening the doors for the careers they can dream of and aspire to.”

Researchers must “adapt” to meet children and families at their level of comfort and understanding, Gunther said.

“As scientists we have to remember that every data point in a paper is a child and a family with their own lives,” Gunther said, “and constantly remind ourselves of this as we do research to build a better world for children.”

John Park

Park is an assistant research professor at Penn State, a consultant for The United Nations University, and the founder and vice president of the Pillar Foundation –– an organization focused on “human rights, sustainability and leadership,” according to Park.

He began learning about worldwide “suffering” and “unsupported” children, and with the support of his family, formed the organization’s goals around who he “wanted to be.”

“It is important to include your close people to be your cheerleaders,” Park said.

Through the foundation, he said he became more informed about “disasters” and “challenges” around the world, and made proposals to support emotional regulation in relation to “traumas.”

He began starting other projects during quarantine, he said, including mushroom farming, humanitarian engineering, baking, leading sustainable development and participating in medical relief.

“I’m here to encourage you that once you start to blur the lines... you will find a new ‘yourself,’” Park said. “And that new ‘yourself’ will bring you to a different world.”

Shaheen Pasha

Pasha is an assistant teaching professor at Penn State with a focus on mass incarceration and prison education and the co-founder of the Prison Journalism Project, which trains people who are incarcerated to write and publish their works, according to its website.

“Journalism,” she said, is about “shining light in hidden spaces.”

Prison journalism is often done through a “voyeuristic” lens by appealing to our “sense of the macabre,” she said.

This creates a “skewed version” of life in prison and strips away “the humanity that we find inside,” she said.

Alternatively, Pasha said community and local journalism gives “free speech,” and she sees the incarcerated population as a community.

“True democracy can only be achieved when the most vulnerable and forgotten members of society have [an] amplified voice,” Pasha said.

She spoke about racial disparities in prison statistics and spoke on her own experience with incarceration, which occurred when her childhood friend was arrested and sentenced to 150 years in prison.

“Our goal is to seek to change the narrative,” Pasha said. “Prison is one of the least transparent industries we have… intentional, responsible, well-crafted journalism –– that’s what’s going to break the stereotypes, provide timely information and hold officials accountable for the welfare of millions of people serving time.”

Adam Douglas

Douglas is a Penn State student and author of “A Student’s Guide To Time Management,” according to TEDxPSU.

Douglas (junior-management) told the story of how his “busy” schedule of extracurriculars in high school turned into inspiration for his book.

“If there is ever a flicker of opportunity, I greatly advise you to fan the flames,” Douglas said.

There are opportunities that are disregarded, opportunities that you are guided to and then opportunities that you need to “take the iron and forge it for yourself,” Douglas said.

Additionally, he said there are three reasons for missed opportunities: there are too many unknowns, there is an abundance of opportunity, or the opportunity is not the right fit.

“If you do not intentionally validate your opportunities, you will unintentionally invalidate your opportunities,” Douglas said.

People create opportunities for themselves to distinguish themselves, to “take it to the next level,” to be a risk taker, or define “the significance of [their] experience.”

“Our journeys in this life — they rarely go according to plan,” Douglas said. “We can meet these expectations that we have with a realistic sense of self.”

Claire Chi

Chi is a junior at State College Area High School, the student representative of the Pennsylvania State Board of Education and founder of Dancing Against Hunger –– a nonprofit that aims to “relieve food insecurity” and provide “accessible dance education,” according to its website.

Chi said she works to “[connect] youth to policymakers” and has found that the most pressing issue in education is student food insecurity.

“Age-inclusive leadership advances our social impact and redefines how we save the future,” Chi said.

Dancing Against Hunger models “multi-generational partnership,” she said.

Chi said work has taught her that K-12 students can be a “vital source” in tackling food insecurity.

“Anyone of anywhere and any age can use passion to fuel passion for advocacy and action,” Chi said. “Effective community leadership and multigenerational collaboration are key.”

Renee Frohnert

Frohnert is a Penn State alumni and space business development leader at L3Harris Technologies.

Dressed in a space suit, Frohnert described two instances where she dressed up as an astronaut as a child, and the “confidence” those experiences gave her, which she called the “spacesuit effect.”

However, when she started school at Penn State, she said her dream of being a space ranger “ended almost as quickly as it started.”

“I realized that I was one of only a handful of women out of hundreds of electrical engineering students,” Frohnert said. “I started to think… maybe this space engineering thing really isn’t for people who look like me.”

She became “detached,” she said, and was put on academic probation by the end of the semester.

Ultimately, the “spacesuit effect” from her childhood memories combined with support from the Society of Women Engineers gave her the “just enough” to improve her performance, and she said she secured better grades and three internships before her senior year.

Frohnert said she wore the spacesuit she is set to be “launched to the edge of space” in next year.

“If you’re dealing with something or maybe you feel like you don’t fit in, or maybe you have a thermodynamics exam coming up,” Frohnert said. “Know that you’re not alone and it's going to be okay — and I challenge you to find your own spacesuit effect.”

Nyandusi Nyachae

Nyachae is a World Campus Coordinator and Instructor at Penn State.

“Gen Z,” which Nyachae defined as those born between 1997 and 2012 have been “forgotten,” “ignored” and “devalued.”

“I am here today to stand up as a champion on behalf of Generation Z,” Nyachae said. “I am willing to go to my gravesite fighting on behalf of a generation that is critical in our society.”

Gen Z is stereotyped as entitled, lazy and “taking things for granted,” Nyachae said.

Nyachae explored qualities he said Gen Z wants more of: safety, empathy, vulnerability, mentorship and authentic and genuine relationships.

“We must have the courage to share with Gen Z eras of our lives that are uncomfortable,” Nyachae said. “Great leaders don't just talk about how to be successful, they model it.”

The last want and “need” of Gen Z is affirmation and appreciation, he said.

“We can help create loyal, transformational leaders,” Nyachae said. “Let them know we are with them and we will be with them no matter the cost.”

