Penn State students raised over $29,000 during Earth Week 2021 by donating dining dollars from their meal plans to the Student Emergency Fund.

Last month, Penn State collaborated with Swipe Out Hunger, a nonprofit that addresses student hunger among college campuses, to offer students the opportunity to donate extra dollars from their campus meal plans to other students.

Each time students dined on campus over the course of the week, they were able to transfer funds to raise money for the Student Emergency Fund, which “helps students facing basic needs insecurity,” according to Alyssa Malerman, president of Challah for Hunger at Penn State.

Previously, Penn State piloted a swipe drive program titled “Turn the Tables on Hunger,” which raised $3,000 but lacked student engagement, according to Swipe Out Hunger’s website.

However in 2021, student leaders from the Lion’s Pantry at Penn State and Penn State’s Challah for Hunger discovered Swipe Out Hunger and began collaborating with Student Care & Advocacy and Food Services to launch a swipe drive at Penn State.

“Organizations like Swipe Out Hunger can provide assistance to students who are facing basic needs insecurity or food insecurity,” Malerman (senior-human development and family studies) said. “Being able to have access discreetly to nutritious meals and to not have to choose between paying for a meal and for a textbook makes the work meaningful.”

The proceeds from the University Park dining commons, the HUB-Robeson Center dining locations and commonwealth campuses collected a total of $29,502.6, according to a Penn State News release.

Leah Bodinger, vice president of Challah for Hunger at Penn State, was a student who donated dining dollars to the campaign.

However, she said she thinks more could be done to help peers who are experiencing food insecurity.

“I think that finding a solution that doesn’t call people out for their individual situation is really important,” Bodinger (junior-food science) said. “When we were working with Swipe Out Hunger, my thought process [was]... I don’t want somebody to feel as if they can’t join their friends to go grab Starbucks because they don’t have the funds to pay for the Starbucks — I want that student to have an opportunity.”

Familiar with the problem of student hunger, Anna Barone, the director of student care and advocacy at Penn State Student Affairs, said she is optimistic colleges will continue to be considerate of students' needs in the future.

“[The] first thing to go when you don’t have enough money is food because you can make that work short term more than you can make a roof over your head or keep the lights on,” Barone said. “I think Penn State students are impacted by this but certainly, a lot of colleges are more aware now than ever of the corners students have to cut because the system’s not helping them.”

Food Services and Sustainability Coordinator Anna Sostarecz said the idea of students helping students is what excites her most Swipe Out Hunger’s partnership with Penn State.

“I also particularly think that it’s impressive that the program gives students not only a chance to get help and resources but also a chance for students to feel like they’re impacting change,” Sostarecz.

Barone said “students helping students” really resonated with her.

“As staff we helped with the logistics, but I’m just really proud of our students for not trying to figure out how to quickly spend all that money,” Barone said. “They were actually able to realize that they would rather give the money to someone that needs it to feel more food secure.”

