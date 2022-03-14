Cow & Cookie
Courtesy of Victoria Gough

A new treat shop will soon come to the HUB-Robeson Center.

The stand, called “Cow & Cookie,” is located next to the Sbarro. It will be run by the Penn State Berkey Creamery and the Penn State Bakery, according to the stand’s banner.

There is no information yet on when Cow & Cookie will be open for business.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags