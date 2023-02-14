Super Bowl LVII showcased the talents of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and Penn State students’ abilities to eat mini hotdogs and profess their love to Rihanna.

Some Penn State students felt indifferent toward the Super Bowl experience this year.

Vincent Lamonica said he went to Philadelphia to watch the game in the “bull room” at Xfinity Live! with a fraternity brother.

“I thought it was a great game but a devastating loss. Everything in my heart kind of told me that the birds were gonna win this game,” Lamonica (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “It was just super crushing. And a long night, for sure.”

Before the game, Lamonica said people were flipping cars in the city and they were “ready to win,” but after the game, everyone was silent.

“Everybody's complaining too about the calls in the game, but I don't know,” Lamonica said. “I feel like it was past the point of complaining. Just have to accept the loss. Be upset — and that's three title losses for Philadelphia fans, so it made it a little worse.”

Emily York said she “boycotted” the Super Bowl this year because she’s a Buffalo Bills fan and the game was going to make her “angry.”

“I thought the Chiefs were going to win, so when they won, I was like, ‘Of course they won, they always win,’” York (sophomore-psychology) said.

Instead, York said she read and watched the halftime show on YouTube.

“It was the first year we’ve never watched it — it was difficult,” York said. “My mom’s side of the family are hardcore Eagles fans, and we were like, ‘They’re just gonna rub it in our faces.’”

Bryant Ruhf said he watched the game while he did homework in his dorm.

While Ruhf (freshman-mechanical engineering) is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and “didn’t really care” about the results of the Super Bowl, he did bet on the Eagles to win Terry Bradshaw’s money in the Fox Bet Super 6.

“I’m happy about it, so I don’t have to hear Eagles fans celebrate,” Ruhf said. “Plus, I think the holding penalty at the end was fair – it was a holding penalty.”

Ruhf said the halftime show was “OK,” and last year’s was “much better.”

“Overall game was good — turf was terrible, as we all saw,” Ruhf said. “NFL spent $800,000 in two years growing that grass just to paint it and have everyone slip.”

Hannah Henriquez said she stopped by a Super Bowl party to watch the halftime show but didn’t stay long.

“I'm glad I left, apparently everyone in the room after they lost was just silent,” Henriquez (sophomore-psychology) said.

Although Henriquez isn’t an Eagles or Chiefs fan, she said she was around Eagles fans and felt she had to cheer them on or else they would’ve “killed” her.

“Boo, Patrick Mahomes,” Henriquez said. “Patrick Mahomes sucks. He’s not attractive. If anyone thinks he’s attractive, they’re weird.”

Will Golgosky said he spent the Super Bowl with his girlfriend and friends, but wasn’t rooting for a specific team because he’s a Steelers fan.

“I was super stoked — I loved to see the Philadelphia Eagles fans. They were so cocky, and I loved to see them kind of burn up in flames when the game ended,” Golgosky (junior-finance) said.

Golgosky said he also “loved” the halftime show and didn’t realize how many Rihanna songs he knew.

“I actually fell in love with Rihanna,” Golgosky said. “It was a great time. She killed it. She slayed. She was pregnant. It was awesome.”

He said he also had “little hotdogs in crescent rolls” that were a “10/10.”

Daniel Semet watched the game in Hastings Hall with some of his friends but didn’t “care” about the result.

“I’d say the Chiefs because I don’t like the Eagles because of what they did to my baby — the [New York] Giants,” Semet (freshman-chemical engineering) said.

After the game, Semet said it was “funny” because everyone was walking around “so sad” and people were arguing from the dorms.

“Even if it was my team, I wouldn’t be so sad,” Semet said. “I think people need to stop crying about their football teams all the time — it’s not that big of a deal.”

