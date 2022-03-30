Through frequent tabling and public events, many student-run organizations at Penn State focus on increasing access to health care resources for students — one of those being Planned Parenthood Generation Action at PSU.

The club works to enhance “knowledge about reproductive issues” and “increase access to reproductive health resources on campus,” according to Geneva Flarend, the organization's external vice president.

Flarend (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said the club’s frequent condom handouts are “probably [its] most popular event” and a “really fantastic” way to get in direct contact with the student body.

“We’ll dress up in all our Planned Parenthood merch,” Flarend said. “We stand usually next to the Willard Preacher at the Willard Building, and we have signs, and we play music and we hand out condoms.”

Flarend said the resources the club hands out usually depends on what it receives from the larger Planned Parenthood office but often include male condoms, lube packets, female condoms, pamphlets and Planned Parenthood merchandise like water bottles, stickers, wristbands and drink koozies.

Maddie Lapetina, president of Planned Parenthood Generation Action at PSU, said condom handouts are characterized by club members as “just trying to be welcoming and accepting of everyone.”

“We don’t want it to be an awkward thing for people to grab a condom from us because usually stuff like that can be pretty taboo,” Lapetina (junior-political science) said. “We’re trying to break that stereotype by making it a fun, welcoming environment.”

During condom handouts, Flarend said club members “come prepared for all kinds of responses” — and they have received all kinds.

“If we’re there on a day when there’s a tour, then some of the high school parents are a little freaked out, but the high schoolers — they love it,” Flarend said. “They’re excited, they see how excited we are, and they get a sense of the opportunities for camaraderie and support that are here at Penn State.”

Flarend said the organization usually runs out of condoms after a few hours since students, faculty members and visitors are “really excited” to take them.

“It’s so exciting because you get to see some genuine joy in people’s eyes,” Flarend said. “Maybe surprise or relief that there are people who are their age just jumping around yelling about condoms — just so openly.”

Another organization that’s been providing free resources to students is Days for Girls at Penn State, a nonprofit branch organization of Days for Girls International that “advances menstrual equity, health, dignity and opportunity for all,” according to its website.

Purva Gupta, a member of the club’s advocacy leadership team, said one aspect of reproductive health the organization focuses on is sustainable menstruation.

“As a part of advocacy team, a lot of our efforts are altered toward advocating for issues like period poverty and menstrual equity,” Gupta (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “I feel like a lot of our work is about starting a conversation around menstruation, specifically as there’s so much societal stigma around it, and… we’ve shied away from the topic itself.”

Similar to Planned Parenthood Generation Action, Days for Girls frequently hands out free products in highly populated places on campus.

“We do monthly tabling at the HUB-Robeson Center just to get the word out about sustainable menstruation options like period cups, and at least just starting a conversation around menstruation,” Gupta said.

For Gupta, responses during handouts vary a bit more — a lot of people “avoid” having a conversation with the club.

“I’ve spent a lot of time at the table and… you make eye contact, you smile and you’re like, ‘Hey, would you like a free menstrual cup?’ and many people avoid eye contact,” Gupta said. “There’s also been a lot of people that have been interested in learning more about, at least, the menstrual cups that we hand out and how to use them.”

Alongside handing out free products, both organizations run other initiatives to increase information and access on campus.

Lapetina said Planned Parenthood Generation Action aims to “serve as a resource for students about reproductive health and safe sexual health,” and it has published a safe sexual health course online.

“It’s kind of well-known, but sex ed isn’t really great — especially in public education,” Lapetina said. “It’s important that students — when they come to Penn State, and they’re around a lot of very sexually charged other students — they understand how to take care of themselves.”

Another recent initiative launched by Planned Parenthood Generation Action is its Reproductive Crisis Support Network, which Flarend said launched last semester.

“Essentially, one of our club members with a car teams up with another student who’s been trained as a counselor,” Flarend said. “If someone fills out an anonymous Google Docs form that we have, we can drive them to the nearest Planned Parenthood so they can get access to whatever care isn’t offered here, and we provide that service at no cost.”

According to Gupta, Days for Girls currently has a program called “Flow2Go,” where the club has “stocked each of the academic colleges with free products” and regularly maintains and restocks them.

“I think in the ideal Penn State community, I would hope that there would be free product access across every single building,” Gupta said. “At our office… we have open access to almost every project imaginable, including multiple sizes of pads, tampons… menstrual cups, as well as reusable underwear and reusable pads.”

Gupta also said an ideal Penn State would expand access to male restrooms.

“We have this one saying that, ‘Not all who menstruate are women, and not all women menstruate,’ so it’s really important to understand that menstruation isn’t just a female-only issue like we may have thought so in the past,” Gupta said. “Having access for everyone is also very important.”

For Flarend, an ideal Penn State also looks similar in terms of widespread access for students.

“Ultimately, Penn State is fairly well set up in terms of major resources,” Flarend said. “That being said, there’s limited options for day-to-day needs like condoms and period products, and there’s definitely something lacking in terms of more major resources like abortion access, certain forms of STI testing, certain forms of transgender care that we’re hoping to… get people access to.”

According to Flarend, all of these efforts are part of Planned Parenthood Generation Action’s “major mission to increase access through better health care.”

“We’re always open to new members, so even if you’re the least bit curious about any kind of women’s health issues, men’s health issues, reproductive health issues, stop by,” Flarend said. “We are, I like to think, a very open and accepting group of people, and we would love to have anyone join our group.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE