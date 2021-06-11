Jaelyn Monroe did what most 20-year-old college students wouldn’t even think to do — she started a business right from her Penn State dorm room and won a competition rewarding her $10,000 toward her business.

Monroe (junior-political science) started the Miss Monroe Collection brand because she noticed a gap in the hair care market: a lack of organic, protective hair products for people of color.

“I really like hair care and getting creative with my natural hair,” Monroe said.

Monroe’s mom and sister get their hair permed, but she said it’s “bad for Black hair in particular.”

“Our hair is not meant to be permed… Getting a perm [is] like trying to fill a societal standard, which I don’t feel comfortable with,” Monroe said.

Inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, Monroe said she decided to turn her passion into a business.

“I saw how fast [you could] have things taken away from you during COVID… This is a time where I have to be productive,” Monroe said.

Monroe then worked to get her company on its feet, researching ingredients and methods “meant for ethnic hair care.”

Her signature product is “magic growth oil,” which, according to her website, has only five ingredients — rice, grape seed oil, almond oil, vitamin E and tea tree oil.

She tested her products on her mom, and when she saw an improvement in her mom’s hair growth, she said she was “ready to get it out” to consumers.

Monroe said she had “genuinely no money” to start, so she began fundraising and was able to raise $1,000 initially.

“In the first week, I had 30 orders,” Monroe said. “For somebody who [has] never owned a business, that’s a lot.”

Moreover, Monroe is in the process of obtaining a business certificate from Penn State in addition to her political science degree to “enhance” her company and business skills.

Brittany Rossi is an academic adviser at Penn State who taught Monroe in a resident assistant class.

“[Jaelyn] is very outgoing, very fun,” Rossi said. “[She’s] really good at educating people but listening to their points of view as well.”

Rossi said Monroe is a “go-getter” and is “someone to look out for because she’s going to be big.”

The Inc.U Competition is a Penn State program funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration along with Invent Penn State, according to Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program’s website.

Monroe said she learned about the Inc.U Competition through a GroupMe chat and decided to enter.

“I had never formed a business pitch before,” Monroe said.

According to Monroe, the competition was on April 10 and was held via Zoom. Three winners each won $10,000.

“I was the first Black woman to win the competition,” Monroe said.

Jordan Rednor, president of the Rednor Group LTD, was a judge and is a former Penn Stater. He graduated in 1975 with a degree in finance.

Rednor said Monroe’s business is a “ground-up initiative” and an “embryonic opportunity.”

“What I look for when I’m investing is the drive to be successful,” Rednor said. “There are lots of good ideas — ideas are a million at a time — but the drive and commitment to make something from that idea is what makes it unique.”

Something that stood out to Rednor about Monroe’s pitch was how well she identified a “niche” and a “need” in the market.

“She’s got a long road ahead,” Rednor said. “The judges and myself felt that giving her a spark would lead to bigger and better things.”

Monroe said she hopes to travel with her winnings “doing pop-up shops in different cities” and “[networking] with different entrepreneurs.” She said she also wants to create “a really nice marketing campaign” using billboards.

Another goal of Monroe’s is to hire convicted felons to work — she said it is often difficult for them to find work.

Monroe said she has already reached 20 different states in the United States and has had approximately 300 to 400 orders in her first year of business.

“I’ve done something in such a short period of time that a lot of people struggle with.”