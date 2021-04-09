An anonymous student group called "Dark Paw" has begun an email campaign to allow seniors into Penn State's adaptation of the Blue-White game on April 17.

Currently, the game is only available to freshman students.

On its website, Dark Paw said the university's decision to allow freshman into the practice "makes zero sense."

“Freshmen will have 3 full seasons and 3 Blue & White games left to experience Penn State Football. Seniors, though? This is our last chance to ever experience a football game as students. The decision was simply disrespectful to Penn State's most loyal fans who have religiously purchased season tickets for years,” Dark Paw said on its website.

According to Dark Paw's website, emails in the campaign will be sent to Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour and "top football donors."

Dark Paw said it will host a "seniors only protest tailgate" outside of Beaver Stadium if seniors aren't allowed to attend the practice.

In March, a petition was created to urge Penn State to allow seniors to attend the Blue-White adaptation. As of April 9, the petition has nearly 12,000 signatures.