Student Affairs to move under provost

Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Andrea Dowhower and Student Affairs will report to Executive Vice President and Provost Justin Schwartz starting June 1, according to Penn State.

The vice president for Student Affairs will continue to head the Presidents Council, which oversees the provision of programs and services for Penn State students.

This shift supports President Neeli Bendapudi’s goal to focus on student success and integrate classroom and extracurricular experiences, Penn State said.

Schwartz will help lead the integration and seek collaboration between Student Affairs, the offices of Undergraduate Education and Educational Equity and Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses.

According to Penn State, the search for the university's next vice president will be paused as Dowhower and Schwartz collaborate to work towards Bendapudi's goal.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE