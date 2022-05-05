State representative candidate Paul Takac said via Facebook he will host a "Rally for Reproductive Rights" on Sunday, May 8.

It is set to take place at 2 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates, a day after Penn State's Students Against Sexist Violence plans to hold their own protest.

Takac is a state representative candidate for House District 82, which includes Juniata County and parts of Franklin and Mifflin counties.

The rally will be “in solidarity for reproductive rights, safe and legal abortion access, and the millions of people Roe v. Wade protects,” according to Takac’s Facebook post.

