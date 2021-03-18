State of State released its theme and start time Thursday for its 2021 spring conference, "State of Unity: Overcome Distance," according to a press release by the organization.

State of State is an organization that aims to facilitate conversations within the Penn State community regarding important university-wide issues.

The spring conference for State of State 2021 will be released at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6. The speakers will pre-record their discussions in the State Theater.

Speakers for the conference include Michael Miller, Black Caucus members, Nicole Jara Andrade, Michael Mitole, Adeline Mishler and Zoe Cykosky.

A Q&A session will take place on April 8. Students can submit questions for the speakers to answer in real time.

The theme of overcoming distance for State of State's first virtual conference will be addressed by six speaking groups, covering topics from "the Predominantly White Institutions (PWI) Experience through an Intersectional Lens to the Students Teaching Students Program," according to the release.

