State of State holds annual Penn State fall conference in the HUB

Penn State's State of State hosted its annual fall conference in the HUB-Robeson Center's Flex Theater Wednesday night, where presenters discussed topics ranging from rape culture, Greek Life, service dogs and mini horses in separate speeches.

State of State's goal is to "bring together passionate change-makers who can make [the] community stronger and more successful," according to its website.

At each conference, State of State invites students, faculty, alumni and "community leaders" to discuss issues facing Penn State and State College, and Wednesday's event was attended by approximately 10 people.

After each speaker's presentation, tables held breakout sessions where attendees discussed what was presented. Panelists had their own table and held breakout discussions as well.

Yvette Wilson, interim director of Penn State's Gender Equity Center, examined rape culture in her presentation, and said it can be perpetuated by rape jokes and victim blaming.

Wilson said perpetrators should be confronted.

"Inform them, 'Hey, you know, that's not a very appropriate statement, I would appreciate that. It's not a joke. It's not funny. You know, what, if there's a survivor nearby?'" Wilson said.

If someone opens up and says they're a survivor, Wilson said the person on the receiving side should do three things.

First, thank them for speaking about it.

"I have people all the time that will say, you know, 'I've never said the word rape out loud,' and just being able to say that can be a huge, huge... weight off their shoulders," Wilson said.

Second, believe their story.

"It's not your job to decide if they have enough evidence to criminally prosecute or enough evidence for a Title IX investigation," Wilson said. "Because at that time, what they are sharing with you is what happened to them."

Last, check in with them.

"Maybe later that day, 'Have you eaten today?' [and] a couple of days later, 'how are you doing?'" Wilson said.

Wilson said Penn State should expand education on sexual violence prevention through all four years a student spends at Penn State.

"Right now, we have education through [New Student Orientation], and it's at the beginning of your first year," Wilson said. "And then we expect students to not only remember that but to continue to be able to apply it for every year — every four years. And I just don't think that's realistic, especially for information that is so critical, so important."

Students will then start to remember their training and "build on those skills," Wilson said, which could affect real cultural change.

The next speaker, TJ Echeverria, an executive board member of the Penn State's Interfraternity Council, said Greek Life carries a "stigma" as a lifestyle — with partying at the center.

Echeverria (senior-public relations) said "being Greek" offers more than just a party.

"There are many philanthropic endeavors and professional development opportunities that come with membership," Echeverria said.

Poor portrayals in Hollywood and news media contribute to these stigmas, according to Echeverria.

When the news covers Greek Life, Echeverria said it is "much more likely to focus on the rare scandal or unfortunate event rather than to focus on [Greek Life's] philanthropy endeavors or volunteering opportunities."

Echeverria said THON is one of the main beneficiaries of Greek Life, and the first THON was created by Bill Lear — a former Interfraternity Council president.

"THON has always been deeply rooted in the Greek community," Echeverria said.

Echeverria said he was "very lost" in his freshman year until he realized he would find his home at a fraternity.

"I've grown as a professional, as a leader and as a human in general," Echeverria said. "I've made lifelong friends. All those things come naturally through the process."

The third speaker, Susan Lechtanski, marketing director in Penn State's College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, is a volunteer program assistant with Roar for More, a State College service dog training group that's a branch of Susquehanna Service Dogs.

Lechtanski gave her presentation with Kelp, a black labrador retriever, at her feet.

Roar for More trains dogs to assist people with disabilities, according to Lechtanski.

Lechtanski told the story of a Penn State student previously confined to a wheelchair. Their service dog Zola opens and closes doors, helps them get dressed and provides support when they walk.

"Zola gave [them their] independence back," Lechtanski said.

Lechtanski said she cried when she witnessed the student walk across the HUB with the assistance of Zola.

"I stood there bawling because I had no idea. [They] never had the motivation to get out of her wheelchair before," Lechtanski said.

Because of Zola, the student got a job in East Halls sorting mail.

Lechtanski was asked if cats can be used as service animals, and she said the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 only recognizes dogs and miniature horses as service animals.

Lechtanski said mini horses can live up to 30 years, compared to 10-12 years for dogs. Mini horses can also provide better walking support for taller people with disabilities.

While Susquehanna Service Dogs accepts applications for both part-time and full-time trainers for service dogs, being a full-time "raiser" is an 18-month commitment. The raiser must attend weekly classes, provide monthly progress reports and expose their puppy to a variety of experiences.

"You don't need to have any prior dog training experience whatsoever," Lechtanski said. "The only thing you need to have is a lot of patience and love."

At the end of the event, Matt McHugh, executive director of State of State, announced it will host its spring conference Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at The State Theatre.

The speaker nomination form was released which anyone can be nominated for, according to McHugh.

"Nominate your friends, teachers or even yourself. Anyone who you believe has a powerful message and could benefit from our platform," McHugh said.

Alyson De Marco said she thought Wednesday's event was "very informative."

De Marco (freshman-linguistics and psychology) said she "really enjoyed it" — especially Lechtanski's presentation and the breakout sessions.

"I thought it was very good to hear other peoples' opinions and discuss the topics," De Marco said. "I thought it was nice."

Five minutes were given for each breakout session before the next presenter spoke, which De Marco felt was too short. She said her table was cut off after Wilson's speech.

However, De Marco said she would "definitely recommend" State of State's conferences to students.

"I think you learn a lot, and it gives you another perspective about something you wouldn't really think about," De Marco said. "It was "a good eye-opener."

