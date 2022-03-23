On Tuesday evening, local community members came together at The State Theatre for "State of Awareness," State of State's spring conference — where current and former Penn State students discussed various issues and how they should be addressed.

State of State, led by Executive Director Matt McHugh, "is an organization dedicated to facilitating dialogue that improves the Penn State community and creating ‘actionable change’ for all Penn State students."

“This organization means so much to me,” McHugh (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “It was a real privilege to be able to interact with the members of the Penn State community and to bring this organization for change to the Penn State community.”

The first of six speakers was Sydney Gibbard, a founder of the nonprofit organization Girls Code the World and Speaker of the Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association, emphasized the importance of leadership for young women in STEM and utilizing role models, as well as her connection with Invent Penn State.

“Mina [Shokoufandeh] and I decided that we wanted to target girls 8-12 and set them up with more confidence, skills, and teach them that classes in elementary and middle school [aren't] what the STEM field is,” Gibbard (junior-biomedical engineering and premedicine) said.

With $15,000 worth of grant funding from Invent Penn State, an initiative started by Penn State President Eric Barron, Gibbard was able to work with its Summer Founders Program to expand the nonprofit using assistance.

“We were able to use the Summer Founders Program, which is a 10-week program to work 40 hours a week and develop strategies about what makes a business successful,” Gibbard said.

During the pandemic, Gibbard said she produced and shipped supply boxes to students for virtual Girls Code the World classes on Zoom, which were more accessible and reached a broader audience. The supply boxes contained everything students needed for each lesson.

Gibbard credited the university for much of her success, saying “without Penn State, we would not be where we are today."

Jess Strait, co-founder and president of Days for Girls at Penn State, took the stage next and emphasized the need for more menstrual products on campus. Days for Girls sews and distributes "reusable menstrual health kits for communities in need."

“Thirteen percent of Penn State students who menstruate have missed class because they don’t have accessible period products. That’s about 5,000 students,” Strait (senior-applied data sciences) said. “Two-thirds of respondents did not know of any places for help with a period on campus.”

With an emphasis on "period poverty," Strait explained to the audience how there are many Penn State students who are missing out on their college experience for something that happens monthly.

“When students are missing out on their college experience because of something as simple as using the bathroom, the entire community misses out on their contribution,” Strait said.

In a short sentence, Strait offered a call to action on what Penn State's administration should do about the issue.

“If Penn State wants menstruators to thrive here every day, then [it] must supply resources so they can do so,” Strait said.

The final member in the first round of speakers was Claire Kelling, the chair of the Penn State University Park Student Fee Board.

This organization recommends to the university what it should do with students' activity fee and how Penn State should be spending the funds.

“We are just a recommending body, but in our short history of five years, everyone in the decision-making process has gone with our recommendation,'' Kelling (graduate-statistics and social data analytics) said. "The [Intramural] Building and expansion to the [HUB-Robeson Center] have been recipients of the funding from this fee.”

Kelling also discussed how deliberations can be lengthy in terms of where the funding should go, as many organizations joust for the approximately $25 million. She said she doesn't take the responsibility lightly.

“It is so wonderful and appreciated that students get a say in where our student fees are spent — you don’t see that at other schools,” Kelling said. “We need to hold the university accountable for the university to actually invest in meaningful projects for students”

Beginning the second round of speakers was Sonika Kohli, chair of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, and she illustrated the significance of instances of sexual violence and what the Penn State community needs to do differently.

“Sexual violence here at Penn State affects one in five students, according to our study,” Kohli (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said. “It is a structural issue that is an urgent and widespread threat to students.”

Kohli also emphasized improving the dialogue around sexual harrasment and outlined how a normalized rape culture is unnaceptable for the school community.

“Our community is not doing enough to stop sexual violence and does not represent it fairly,” Kohli said. “We have a responsibility to understand what prevention truly looks like.”

For another speaker and 2017 Penn State graduate Andrew Strause, co-founder and CEO of Navengage, it is essential introverted people are cared for, and he said there should be increased awareness to support them.

“Introverts are loyal, present and thoughtful and make for great friends,” Strause said. “Please check in on your friends, ask them how they are feeling and be inquisitive.”

With the use of the Engagement App, which was launched in partnership with Navengage, introverted individuals, like Andrew’s best friend Connor, are able to be social on their own terms and have a successful social life in college.

“On the app, you can connect on your own terms, can be independent when managing time and can connect with others who feel the same, '' Strause said. “Also, Connor helped us design the Engagement App.”

When discussing Connor, Strause explained how introverts are intent on more significant and meaningful relationships, and in time, circumstances will always improve.

“It does get better, we play a role in helping students feel better, but Connor is doing great today and has a great life,” Strause said.

Concluding the night's conference was Sarabeth Bowmaster, a peer educator at the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, who talked about allyship and limiting ignorance.

“Ignorance is a problem, and experience is a solution,” Bowmaster (junior-women’s, gender and sexuality studies and philosophy) said “We all have things connecting us and need to use that to bond ourselves and share our own experiences to solve the problem of ignorance.”

Bowmaster also offered ways to be a good ally and explained the process can take time to become one.

“It takes a long time to be an ally — there’s daily practice and effort,” Bowmaster said. “Thinking about our own thoughts and biases is a great start in being an ally.”

