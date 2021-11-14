State of State announces date of inaugural fall conference at Penn State

State of State will host student and faculty speakers to discuss the sexual misconduct culture at Penn State, among other topics, for its inaugural fall conference, this year titled "State of Return: Back to Campus."

The conference will be held in the HUB-Robeson Center's Flex Theater from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday.

State of State is "an organization committed to facilitating dialogue within the university about important Penn State-related issues," according to the organization's release.

The conference will "seek to highlight the nature and timeliness of the conference and its speakers' topics," the release said.

"Our mission has always been to continue the dialogue of relevant and important issues within the community," Matthew McHugh, executive director of State of State, said in the release. "We recognize the work done to shape and reform our community, and we create conversation around these issues to further our commitment to actionable change to better Penn State."

