State College's Schlow Centre Region Library announced Monday via Twitter it will be returning to “lobby service” on Tuesday.

The library was previously operating with doorside pickups in order to “safely get books to [the] community.”

By returning to lobby service, customers will be able to enter the lobby to get materials they reserved.

According to the Schlow Centre Region Library, lobby service hours will be as follows:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 1-7 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On the library website is a three-step process for its lobby services. After reserving items online, customers can come to the library to pick up their materials. Customers are then able to follow the red footprints, where they will be met by staff.

Inside the lobby, customers are expected to wear masks and be socially distant. There will also be a limited capacity allowed inside the lobby.

