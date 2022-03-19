Dozens gathered Saturday at State College's Allen Street Gates for the “Complacency Kills” rally — hosted by the 3/20 Coalition as a part of the “3 Cops, 3 Years & 3 Shots” seven days of action leading up to the three-year anniversary of Osaze Osagie's death.

Osagie was a 29-year old Black man who was killed by a white State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran toward one of the police officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, he was allegedly shot three times in the back by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

Melanie Morrison, founding member and secretary of the 3/20 Coalition, began the rally by welcoming the crowd and calling for “justice.”

“We are calling for members of State College to not allow this to be swept under the rug of Happy Valley,” Morrison said. “We are calling on State College to not sink into the comfort of complacency because that is a comfort steeped in privilege — white privilege — that exists within every space in America, and it exists right here in Happy Valley.”

The 3/20 Coalition was created in response to Osaze's death with the goal of seeking “justice” and “accountability,” according to its Twitter.

“You won’t hear words like unity. You won’t hear words like peace, kindness, any of these things that are used to keep us quiet — to say you’re too loud, you’re too angry,” she said. “We won’t talk about that today — today we call for justice, and we grieve for a life that was lost.”

Morrison then invited other representatives from the community to speak, including a member of the 3/20 Coalition's security team, who urged the crowd to protect one another. The security team is a volunteer-based team of trained de-escalators, according to Morrison.

“We can’t trust the police here,” Fred, a security team member, said. “We keep each other safe.”

A member of the 3/20 Coalition’s Structural Reform Committee, Anton Aluquin, spoke next.

“Why are police officers tasked with stabilizing a situation that they have no experience with?” Aluquin (junior-health policy and administration) said. “Why is it that State College police officers are only required to undergo mental health crisis training every three years? What gives them the expertise to deal with situations like these?”

Aluquin called these circumstances a “recipe for disaster,” especially when guns are brought into the picture.

He then introduced Osaze’s Law — a local ordinance created by the 3/20 Coalition that would require a social worker to be present at all 302 warrants, hold officers accountable during mental health calls and remove firearms from 302 warrants.

“Osaze’s Law will ensure that people of color who are experiencing mental health crises won't have to die by gunshot by a ‘peace officer’ ever again,” Aluquin said.

The 3/20 Coalition said it hopes to present this ordinance to the State College Borough Council and get it passed by the end of the summer, according to Aluquin, and he encouraged those in support of the ordinance to reach out to members of the Structural Reform Committee.

Keith Hickey, 2018 co-chair of the Centre County Democratic Socialists of America, then described how racism manifests in America through the gaze of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

“For some people, the America that [MLK] perceives is the America yet to come,” Hickey said. “But for others, they hear those words, and they think the work is mostly done — that because they hold no overt hate in their heart for Black people as a group, they are on the right side of the inevitable history, they are enlightened, they have personally overcome racism.”

Hickey said this way of thinking is a “world view” that “equates silence with peace.”

“America is a capitalist country,” Hickey said. “And one of the great rhetorical lies of capitalism is to reduce the manifestations of societal systems through simple, individual actions.”

He said “individual Black excellence” is presented as a “cure” for racism and “evidence” to turn “the system of white supremacy” into an opinion of racism.

“The burden of failing is shifted from the transgressor to the victims,” Hickey said. “Imperfection excuses violence.”

Police officers are the “violent enforcers” of the “hierarchical systems” of capitalism and white supremacy, Hickey said, and “[demanded]” a “reimagining” of power distribution.

“This is why we will never stand in unity with police,” Hickey said.

Next to address the crowd was a representative of Alleghenies Abolition — a group that strives for the “liberation of working-class and oppressed people from capitalism and imperialism,” according to its website.

“Police are a menace to society,” the representative said. “Their primary goal is — if you are a marginalized person, a poor person — it’s to stop you from demanding what’s right.”

He said he dreamed of a world without “cops” and “oppression” where community defense seeks to “address the underlying issues of society”

“Under a system of community defense, you don’t really need the police for anything,” he said. “And for those of you who are worried about crime, most crime primarily stems from economic reasons.”

The representative concluded by encouraging the crowd to support Oliver Baker, a Penn State professor who is undergoing the AC70 Dismissal Procedure for tenured and tenure-eligible faculty members after a physical altercation with a counter-protest at a pro-vaccination rally.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

The last to speak was Tierra Williams, chair of the 3/20 Coalition.

“I am so tired of people warning us to say the word ‘killed’ and ‘died’ and ‘passed away’ — he was murdered,” Williams said.

She made distinctions in the type of “unity” the rally strived for — unity for Black Lives Matter and mental health but not unity with police.

“This is not performative… We will continue to demand justice whether there are five hundred people out here whether there are 500 people out here, 50 or five,” she said. “We will speak out against any racist act in this community. This is not Happy Valley for all.”

Williams described many ways she said racism persists in classrooms and workplaces, saying "what we will not do is sit here and pretend that just because we are making advancements… that the situation with Osaze Osagie is over.”

“We are not here to make you believe our Black life matters, but what we are here to do is demand that we are not only acknowledge that," Williams said.

It took over a year and a half to get the names of the officers involved in the shooting released to the public, according to Williams.

“For some reason… the murders of Black and brown bodies in this community and all across this nation are somehow always justified,” she said. “And we are sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

She ended her speech with a chant of “No Justice, No Peace!” with the crowd.

“Until we get justice for Osaze, and until Happy Valley is truly happy for all, we will continue to scream, we will continue to protest and we will continue to demand for justice,” Williams said.

Attendees began picking up signs reading “It Happened Here,” “Justice for Osaze” and “ACAB,” among others, and marched down South Allen Street to the home of Osaze.

One community member in the crowd, Ellen Freeman of State College, said Osaze's death “hit [her] personally.”

“I have a child on the Autism spectrum,” Freeman said. "Although he’s not Black, I still worry about him.”

Freeman held a sign that read “Disabled Black People Matter!”

She said Osaze’s death could have been “totally prevented” if the police had “bothered to use de-escalation” or had a mental health professional present.

“I’m going to protest with the 3/20 Coalition and anyone else ‘til the day I die because there's no justice, and there needs to be,” Freeman said.

She said Pieniazek, who had recently been discharged from a rehabilitation center when the shooting occurred, “shouldn’t have been there.”

“It was handled terribly, and to this day, there isn’t a clear resolution that is acceptable,” Freeman said.

The crowd sang “Freedom Fighter,” a popular chant at Black Lives Matter events and Blackout Coalition events, replacing the first word with Osaze’s name.

One Penn State student, Anna, who wished to remain anonymous, said though Osaze’s death happened before her time at Penn State, she still wanted to come and “show [her] support.”

“It’s really a tragedy, [and] nothing has been done still,” Anna said.

To other students who may not have been in State College when Osaze’s death occurred, she said “police violence is happening… all around you.”

“You may just see this stuff on the news, but it’s happening in your community too,” she said. “I would like to see more organizing on campus to recognize these problems in our community.”

For Morrison, calling Osaze’s death anything but a murder “doesn’t even make sense."

“When the police knocked on his door… they covered the peephole of his door, did not identify themselves as police, so he had no idea when he arrived at the door,” she said. “The police arrived at 2 o'clock, he was dead at 2:02.”

Morrison said she believes mental health needs to be “decriminalized.”

“I wouldn’t want a police officer to be a mental health counselor through my normal peaceful times, so why would I want a police officer to be the only one responding if I were in a mental health crisis?” Morrison said.

Morrison said work in the 3/20 Coalition is “difficult.”

“The desire for people to sink back into what’s comfortable — it’s something we’re always fighting against,” she said. “The important thing is to keep Osaze’s name alive and his story alive.”

The 3/20 Coalition plans to get “right to work” on passing Osaze’s Law to the borough and pushing it statewide, Morrison said, and more information will be released its social media pages.

“There’s really no way to reallocate funding yet from the county — which funds mental health… we have to create that pathway," Morrison said. "And nobody’s going to do it unless we push for it.”

Outside the former house of Osaze, student Nyla Holland spoke on her experience with racism as a Black student at Penn State, as well as how racism and mental health have affected her family.

“It’s so hard when it hits home,” Holland (graduate-public policy) said.

Holland has been involved with the 3/20 Coalition since its formation and was the 2020-21 president of Penn State’s Black Caucus.

“It’s so important that we… show State College that we haven’t forgotten,” Holland said.

Holland said seeing community members involved in the 3/20 Coalition’s seven days of action gives her hope for the future in terms of passing initiatives.

She said she wants to see “officers charged,” “tangible change in the policies and the transparency” of the State College Police Department and “formal acknowledgements” from the borough council of its "wrongdoings in this process.”

“I’ve lived here for five years, and every person I know who is… of a marginalized community has had a bad experience here with the people and/or the police,” Holland said. “If we have to watch our back or be conscious of the biases of other people all the time and their real-life implications for us, then I don't feel like this is happy for all.”

Sage was lit to “bring peace” to the area, and Morrison and Williams put flowers and candles below a tree as the crowd held a moment of silence. The rally then moved back down South Allen Street to the State College Municipal Building for closing remarks.

“When you are privileged, you don’t see racism,” Williams said. “You don’t get to see all the injustices and the intricacies that the Black people in this community go through because you don’t have to acknowledge it.”

When people say Osaze “wasn’t murdered,” Williams said, they are feeding into complacency.”

“This was somebody who was sick — whose parents called to say he was sick. They didn’t say, ‘I’m worried that my son is going to attack someone'… they were concerned about him and his mental health,” Williams said. “[The police officers] came there [with] a predisposition of guilt.”

Williams said she worries about the police officers involved in the shooting remaining uncharged and “possibly... answering another mental health call.”

“I wonder what Black person is going to be at the end of that gun,” she said.

Williams said she believes shooting someone three times shows "intent to kill.”

“If this hadn’t happened [or] those officers would [have] been charged, I can guarantee you we wouldn’t be in the street about this situation,” she said. “People in this community are not really going to realize that until it’s their child.”

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes recently proclaimed March 20 as “Osaze Osagie Day of Unity” in State College — a name that, according to Williams, undermines their cause.

“When people say ‘a day of unity’ or… 'What is it going to take for this community to heal?’ What does that mean?” she said. “I think it means, ‘What is it going to take for you guys to stop protesting? What is it going to take for you guys to stop yelling?'”

In response, Williams said “nothing.”

“We’re going to continue to say Black Lives Matter,” she said. “We are not going to just sit here and let you water stuff down… we’re going to continue to protest until all of the systems are dismantled.”

