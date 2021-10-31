Penn State reported a dangerous person at approximately 3:09 p.m. Sunday near 152 N. Atherton St. — the Greyhound bus station — via a University Park Alert.

According to the alert, individuals were told to seek shelter, secure doors, be silent and be still.

According to a second University park Alert sent at approximately 3:47 p.m. Sunday, the dangerous person is an armed robbery suspect, and they are still at large. Individuals should "remain alert" and still avoid the area.

In a release, the State College Police Department said officers responded to the reported armed robbery at 2:52 p.m. at the Fullington bus station.

"The suspect entered the office area of the bus station, struck the clerk with a pistol, knocking him to the floor," the SCPD said. "The suspect stole cash from the register and fled the bus station — through a south side door of the building."

According to the SCPD, the clerk was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center with "non-life threatening injuries."

The suspect is allegedly a Black male in his 30s to 40s between 6 foot and 6-foot-1. Additionally, he is allegedly approximately 230 pounds, has a salt and pepper beard and was wearing a black disposable face mask, according to the SCPD.

The suspect remains at large and was last seen "wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and zipped to the chin and white lettering on the front," the SCPD said. He was allegedly wearing black pants, and the whites of the suspect's eyes were "jaundiced."

The SCPD said the surrounding area was "thoroughly searched," and no evidence was found indicating the suspect is still in the area. Police officers and a detective are currently investigating the scene, the SCPD said.

At approximately 5:28 p.m., Penn State University Park Alerts said the incident is "all-clear."

"There is no longer a known threat to the university community," the alert said. "No evidence the suspect is still in the area."

This is a developing story. The Daily Collegian will update it as more information becomes available.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State reports 17th known forcible sex offense of fall semester Penn State reported its 17th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester at around 3:19 …