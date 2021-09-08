Housing insecurity can affect anyone in a community, regardless of age, race or gender — and it’s an issue that isn’t foreign to State College.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, housing insecurity is “an umbrella term that encompasses several dimensions of housing problems people may experience, including affordability, safety, quality, insecurity and loss of housing.”

“The general population usually has an assumption of what someone who's homeless looks like — they think of an older gentleman with long hair on the streets, this sort of stereotypical person,” Morgan Wasikonis, executive director of the State College-based shelter Housing Transitions, said. “They don’t think of families or individuals who have come on hard times, people [who] may get hurt, might not be able to work and lose their car… all those things may affect someone’s ability to pay their rent.”

Wasikonis said she believes guests at the Housing Transitions shelter represent a far broader segment of the population than many people assume. In fact, the most common demographic Wasikonis said she sees in the Housing Transitions shelter are 18- to 34-year-olds.

People in this age bracket typically have more tumultuous relationships and less stable jobs than their older peers, which can both be sources of housing insecurity, Wasikonis said.

To provide support to this community, concerned Centre County residents who worked closely with religious organizations and local governments came together to found the Temporary Housing Initiative in 1983, which evolved into Housing Transitions in 1999.

Since then, Housing Transitions has expanded its services to better meet the needs of its “very underserved” community, Wasikonis said.

Housing Transitions now offers rapid rehousing, long-term supportive housing, individual case management and a food pantry — in addition to its congregate shelter located at 217 E. Nittany Ave.

The shelter houses around 80 guests in a typical year, but last year it saw more than 90, according to Wasikonis.

Even with these supportive resources, Wasikonis said she believes housing insecurity can be a challenging issue to address comprehensively due to its intrinsic connection to other social difficulties.

For example, if someone has a felony conviction on their record, they become ineligible for jobs in several different fields such as healthcare, education and civil service, which leads to more difficulty renting homes for people who were formerly incarcerated.

“We're always looking at root causes… sometimes it’s developing affordable housing for people to stay in — because the financial part is often a barrier — [but] there are all these other barriers,” Wasikonis said. “Studies have shown that if people are at least able to keep a roof over their head, they’ll be able to better address these other barriers they have to housing stability, so our ideas are to expand on that, to find ways to make things more affordable and still assist people on remaining stable in their housing.”

In the struggle to address these “systemic challenges,” collaboration is essential, Wasikonis said.

“We have a great network between Housing Transitions, Centre Safe and Out of the Cold, so we are able to help a broad range of the homeless population,” Vanessa Baronner, Centre County Youth Services Bureau director of residential services said. “However we cannot fix… the problems associated with getting housing, [but] we are trying.”

While Housing Transitions and Out of the Cold both provide emergency shelters to anyone in need in the State College area, Centre Safe focuses on survivors of domestic violence, while the Youth Services Bureau offers support programs for young people, according to Baronner.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State creates task force to reduce carbon emissions across campuses After cutting carbon emissions by more than 35% over the last decade and a half, Penn State …

“[The Youth Services Bureau] is full of community-based programs that work with what the community needs,” Baronner said via email. “The agency was built on the premise that we needed to bring services to the youth and families of our community, so they [do] not have to go somewhere else for those resources.”

One of the “unique” difficulties, according to Baronner, in addressing youth homelessness is that minors are often unable to rent apartments or hotel rooms, which limits their access to housing.

“The causes of homelessness for youth are much different than for adults. Much of the reason for youth homelessness is family instability and disruptions within the home setting,” Baronner said. “Many have been within the child welfare or foster care system, [and] our most vulnerable population is the highest homeless population among youth, which [are LGBTQ people].”

The coronavirus pandemic has made this effort more challenging by adding additional hurdles in accessing housing to an already-vulnerable community, Baronner said.

“With COVID-19, we saw a decrease in our teen shelter population… with our teen shelter, many referrals came from outside sources, so that was depleted with COVID because no one was in public school or interacting [with the organizations who usually provide referrals],” Baronner said.

Sarah Potter, Out of the Cold program manager, said the coronavirus has “pretty much touched every piece of what we do, how we hire staff [and] how we do our day-to-day operations.”

Potter said she was concerned about controlling transmission and maintaining a safe environment because guests who utilize congregate shelters come and go so frequently.

“We’ve done our best to cobble things together over the past year, but it’s still been tough,” Potter said. “Thank God we’ve had no cases in our shelter this entire pandemic, and we were able to serve some individuals who were COVID-positive [since] they were housed in hotels.”

Potter said Out of the Cold also had to expand its roster of full-time staff, since many of its regular volunteers were seniors — who are in a higher risk category due to their age.

In a “strange but wonderful twist,” Out of the Cold was able to garner more donations from the community during the height of the pandemic than pre-coronavirus, according to Potter.

“[Donors] recognized the need… for these essential services, especially during the pandemic, when so many businesses and public spaces were closed [and shelter guests] had nowhere else to go,” Potter said.

In addition to the increase of community support, Out of the Cold has received substantial support from the State College Borough Council.

During a council meeting on Aug. 5, Out of the Cold was allocated $234,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds in order to purchase and renovate its current rented property at 318 S. Atherton St. — The Meetinghouse on Atherton — to fully accommodate up to 30 shelter guests.

“It is a blessing to be in [various] church homes [around State College] and have them house us, but logistically, it is a lot of work,” Potter said. “We really want to create a permanent shelter space we can use year-round.”

The renovation will include building bunk rooms, laundry facilities and accessible showers, Potter said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

+3 Penn State Blue Band members talk excitement over return of in-person marching season With the return of football to campus, Penn State’s Blue Band is back in full force and read…

Although Potter said she is optimistic about Out of the Cold’s future, she also said she is worried the end of the federal eviction moratorium will exacerbate housing insecurity.

The moratorium, which allowed renters to remain in their homes even if they are unable to pay rent due to income lost during the pandemic, ended in an Aug. 26 Supreme Court ruling.

According to Potter, this Supreme Court decision will be a “huge issue for our country,” since 15 million people in the U.S. who were previously protected by the moratorium are now at risk of eviction, according to the Aspen Institute.

“There’s still so many people who’ve struggled during COVID and are at risk of losing their home,” Potter said, “and having an eviction on your record causes years-worth of ripple effects when you try to get back into the world of housing.”

Having an eviction on record makes an individual's rental application less desirable — regardless of the circumstances of their eviction, according to Potter.

“So we need to be supportive of the government in trying to keep that moratorium — to make sure affordable housing is a priority in every community,” Potter said.

Despite potential ramifications of the Supreme Court ruling, local groups said they will continue to strive to address local housing insecurity.

“In general, as a county, we are doing great things when it comes to addressing homelessness,” Barroner said. “However, we can not fix the housing issue or the problems associated with getting housing, [but] we are trying.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

How has Penn State Student Engagement prepared for in-person activities? Penn State Student Engagement staff members share how they have prepared for students to ret…