Following an increased number of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 after George Floyd’s death and other instances of racial injustice, Penn State community members disclosed wide-ranging opinions about critical race theory’s inclusion within the university’s large lecture halls.

George Floyd was a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day in 2020 and whose death has sparked nationwide protests.

With CRT being pushed and analyzed in academic institutions since the 1970s, many scholars consider the theory to be a complex array of ideas about racial discrimination inherently incorporated within U.S. law systems, social normalcies and economic programs.

Over the years, the theory spread into far-ranging academic circles, which sparked inspiration for dozens of books, law review articles and conferences about racial prejudices, CNN said.

According to The Atlantic, Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor who helped coin the terminology of “critical race theory,” said the true definition of the term has been lost and misconstrued over time.

Crenshaw said the ideas contained within CRT could best be described as “a way of looking at law’s role platforming, facilitating, producing and even insulating racial inequality in our country.”

In contrast, some public officials like Senator Ted Cruz labeled the theory’s purpose as a way to teach students “every white person is racist,” and Alabama politician Chris Pringle said CRT teaches “certain children are inherently bad people because of the color of their skin,” according to The Atlantic.

Contention about CRT also comes from the belief that the ideology was built upon the basis of identity-based Marxism, an opinion piece for the New York Post said. While some individuals dispute these claims and links to Marxism, others rally behind the idea in agreement.

The ideologies expressed through CRT continue to be controversial, as at least 25 states proposed or instituted legal measures limiting discussions of racism and sexism in the classroom, according to Education Week.

Pennsylvania is already a battleground between CRT activists and dissenters. Legislation has been proposed to Pennsylvania lawmakers to ban CRT from public classrooms, according to WGAL 8.

Former President Donald Trump brought more attention to the theory throughout his presidency, calling it “progressive propaganda” and condemning what he believed to be controversial racial narratives within the 2019 New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning report titled “The 1619 Project.”

With the expansion of Black Lives Matter advocacy in 2020, American citizens across the country began debating about the proper ways to teach race to children of all age groups, according to CNN.

And, Penn State community members — including students and alumni — hold differing opinions about its inclusion on Penn State’s campuses.

Sam Ajah, an active member of Penn State College Democrats, said he believes America’s racial divisiveness is not limited to offensive jargon or flat-out discriminatory practices.

Rather, Ajah (junior-civil engineering) said he believes the complex problems facing our country are “baked into the country’s infrastructure — including the legal system — and within the accepted societal and cultural norms.”

Ajah said he believes some people, including individuals living and working in the Penn State community, possess misconstrued conceptions about CRT due to the word “theory” being included in the term’s name.

“As we’ve learned in science classes all the way back in grade school, theories are just [the accepted ideas shared] about topics that we don’t have enough information about,” Ajah said. “But we know for a fact that racism is [ingrained] into our institutions, and we know that things are purposefully slanted. It may seem nitty gritty, but calling it a theory seems to water down the importance of it.”

According to an NBC News survey released nationwide to K-12 educators, most instructors said CRT education was not being advocated for enough — especially by academic administrators.

Moreover, many teachers across the country recorded feelings of apprehensiveness about incorporating racial discussions into course curriculum, according to the survey.

“The problems come from not telling [young students] at all about how these institutions are inherently racist and [instead, focusing] on shielding white and marginalized students from learning the truth,” Ajah said. “I think that’s even more sinister than even not knowing at all.”

Rather than beginning racial and cultural education at the college level, Ajah said he believes elementary schools should be a starting point for CRT discussions. He suggested the educational topics could “gradually” grow to incorporate more extensive and challenging ideas as “students get older in the ranks of education.”

“The people that are rallying hard against this in the first place know that teaching children how things are slanted in our society is an admission that the America that we hold up — and the America we always talk about — isn’t necessarily free for everybody,” Ajah said.

Ajah said collaborating with community members and putting them “at the forefront” to talk about personal experiences with racial issues would be “more sobering,” “enticing” and “difficult to avoid” for Penn State students and community members.

Moreover, Ajah said he believes increased advocacy, discussion and advertising for classes centered around CRT would “destigmatize” the ideas and “make a buzz around them,” which would draw in new students who’ve never encountered the topics before.

Joshua Kouassi, a member of Penn State’s Student Black Caucus, said he believes informing students about CRT would be one way to make the student body more open and inclusive.

“It’s very important for people to be educated on how these topics work so they’ll not be misled, especially [by] misinformation, which is a huge problem in the media today,” Kouassi (junior-political science) said.

In fact, the problem of misinformation within the United States has grown widespread, according to Statistica, with 67% of Americans believing fake news causes “a great deal of confusion” about significant political, or even coronavirus, matters, for example.

Although Kouassi said he’s never enrolled in a class “overtly” focused on CRT rhetoric, he said he’s taken classes that cover racial topics in a “low-key way” throughout the general curriculum.

According to Kouassi, many Penn State courses touch on racial discussions and analyses — however, he said these courses do not entirely focus on educating students about CRT and the impact race has on daily life.

Consequently, Kouassi said he encourages the implementation of increased CRT programs at Penn State — focused solely on the subject — which would allow students to better engage with race’s role in society.

“A lot of people are really uneducated about race these days, so making it known that these are parts of CRT will change people’s opinions on the entire structure of the topic altogether,” Kouassi said. “[We need to] be [more blunt] about the message because history is history, regardless of who’s consuming it.”

To improve the current programs and teachings of CRT, Kouassi said he believes universities — like Penn State — need to hire more professors of color who would be able to “give a true first-person account” based on the “issues they’ve dealt with in the past that stem from race.”

According to part two of a racial analysis report called “More Rivers to Cross: Black Faculty and Academic Racism at Penn State University,” surveys revealed that eight out of 10 Black professors on Penn State’s University Park campus have experienced forms of racism from students, faculty or the general community members.

The report said Black professors only comprise 3% of the entire Penn State faculty, which is stagnant growth over the past 20 years.

In fact, between 2004 and 2018, the number of Black professors and faculty members on a tenure track dropped within the Penn State community, according to Diverse Issues In Higher Education.

Of the minority professors employed at Penn State, many are isolated to certain fields of study. According to Penn Live, a majority of current Black educators within the College of the Liberal Arts are part of its department of African American studies — rather than being spread amid the departments.

Kouassi said he believes hiring more professors of differing backgrounds and experiences would be a “good step forward” in getting new voices heard and listened to.

“My favorite professors are those who are more passionate about their subject, and usually that means they have some level of personal engagement with that topic,” Kouassi said.

Kouassi also acknowledged the dangers of uneducated persons and sources teaching CRT.

He said he believes increased discussions in the classroom about race-related topics are beneficial as a whole. However, he said dialogue guided from an uninformed or misinformed instructor could also lead to increased misinformation and uninterested, dissatisfied students.

“If a class is given to a professor who just has a couple extra hours to fill and [who’s] told to teach about [particular] historical events, then they may not even understand the whole depth of CRT and how race really affected this country,” Kouassi said.

Since Penn State’s a large university with a predominantly white student population, Kouassi said he believes CRT allows students to encounter a fuller and more “wholesome view” of the country’s situation and understand others’ perspectives.

“If you only look at it from a single perspective, then you’re ignorant to someone else’s perspective,” Kouassi said. “Since race is something that’s so prevalent to our daily lives, it should be taught to everyone so we can all be more like-minded.”

Aziaun Scott said she believes CRT is a “crucial” component to a well-rounded college education — despite racial complexities “not being taught enough” nor “thoroughly enough.”

“Within the Penn State community, with the exception of [SOC119: Race, Ethnicity and Culture], a lot of students aren’t exposed to the theory, and I feel like that would be extremely beneficial in the classroom, as it would allow a lot more insight to personal experiences of a person of color and give an alternative mindset or way of thinking that a lot of people don’t have or could use,” Scott (junior-broadcast journalism) said.

At the beginning of the summer, professor Sam Richards — instructor of the sociology course, which draws in hundreds of students each semester — made national headlines for his “purposeful” manner of teaching, which Penn State said “promotes discussion across a spectrum of opinions,” according to Fox News.

Videos of Richards’ teaching methods sparked controversy within the Penn State community and the country at large.

In one popular video, Richards selected a random “average white guy” from the lecture hall and demonstrated the “inherent benefits” his skin color gives him over a comparable Black student.

During the discussion, Richards said “it doesn’t matter what [the white student] does” because he’ll still have “a benefit of having white skin,” which puts him ahead of others, according to Fox News.

Richards, professor of the aforementioned race, ethnicity and culture class, declined to comment.

To adequately teach CRT, Scott said she believes both students and professors need to be honest about America’s history and set aside their fears of upsetting each other through differences in opinion on the tough topic.

“We need to eliminate the misconception that CRT is only made to address Black and white because — realistically speaking — there are so many other layers and so much depth to it that’s not being discussed,” Scott said. “A lot of people become apprehensive or nervous [about the theory] because they don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings or hold anyone accountable about people’s actions in the past.”

Scott said she believes improving professors’ motivation to provide clear and accurate information for their students would “change the trajectory” toward a future with lessened racial tensions and improved racial relations.

“I definitely think it’s important for these professors, if they don’t have any personal accounts, to take the time and do thorough research or genuinely wanting to teach so they can help other people grow,” Scott said. “If you’re going to teach a mass audience something, you need to have a thorough understanding of yourself so that you’re not spreading misinformation.”

Some Penn State alumni — including Eugenio Albano, who completed his master’s degree through the College of the Liberal Arts — said they were appalled by Penn State’s approach to CRT in the classroom.

Albano said he’s witnessed racial disparities that occurred throughout history. Nevertheless, he said he believes the teachings of CRT do not align with the present situation within the United States.

When Albano was a teenager, he said he had “no clue” his favorite singers — like Johnny Mathis and Nat King Cole — were “being deprived of the same restaurants and hotels as other entertainers.”

Albano said “it still chokes [him] up” to think about the racial disparities of the past. However, he said that’s just it — “it is the past, an ugly past of prejudice, but still the past.”

Although Albano said he believes racial prejudices are still present within the country, he also said he believes there’s fewer cases of racial division than in the past — especially in the job market.

“Look at today’s situation. We have Clarence Thomas who’s on the Supreme Court, we’ve got Oprah Winfrey who’s one of the richest women in the world, we’ve got Dr. Condoleezza Rice who’s not only been the former Secretary of State but also a concert pianist and educator,” Albano said. “I could go on and on with examples [that] put holes in the [notion] that white guys are always going to get the job over the Black man.”

According to U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reports, average labor force participation rates from 2018 data demonstrates that diverse racial and ethnic groups are at similar rates — Asian individuals at 63.5%, white at 62.8% and Black people at 62.3%.

The report also showed the employment-population ratio to be comparable with 58.3% for Black individuals, 60.7% for white, 61.6% for Asian and 63.2% for Hispanic.

While some studies showed levels of improvement based on racial division, others demonstrated a continued divide with white workers tending to be paid more for equivalent jobs and having a higher likelihood of being employed for esteemed positions.

Albano said he believes some professors teaching CRT are pushing only one perspective without giving regard to other ideologies and mindsets.

Surveys conducted through Inside Higher Ed found that 10% of students — especially those who identify as conservative — sense pressure from instructors about political matters and discussions. Throughout students’ time in college, the survey found that 30% of students reported becoming more liberal, while only 17% reported an increased conservative leaning.

“[Many professors] are not getting the students what the students — or their parents are paying for. They’re cheating them,” Albano said. “It’s like getting short changed when you go to a restaurant or grocery store when they forget to give you $10 or $20 of your change. They’re shortchanging their students.”

In regard to the released video clips from the sociology course, Albano said he believes the instruction was off-putting and it upset him and other alumni members.

“I consider Richards’ remarks to his students at Penn State as classified as little more than a common thief because he is robbing those students of a real, proper education,” Albano said. “If the staff thinks they can get away with just presenting [only] one side of the story, they’re going to have a rude awakening.”

Albano said he believes CRT instruction limits the perceptions, attitudes and sentiments encountered by students, which is a key problem with the ideology. Rather than showing all sides of the issue, Albano said he believes educators emphasize a singular ideology as a sole truth.

“What a good professor does is if they have a [strong] opinion on something, they make sure to invite other speakers into their classroom that give other views on the subject,” Albano said. “If there was a certain [portion of the class] sharing one viewpoint and another percentage analyzing alternative viewpoints, then it would be a balanced deliberation — but many are not doing that.”

In fact, Albano said he’d personally be willing to guest speak in a class in order to “open students’ minds to the other side of the coin.”

For instance, Albano said one topic he’d discuss with the class would be the effects of reverse racism — which is “intolerance or prejudice directed at members of historically dominant racial groups.”

Organizations — like the United States Armed Forces — are not “charity businesses,” Albano said. “It was wrong then, and it would be wrong now to hand out pay grades and [opportunities to people] just because [particular] quotas need [to be] filled.”

According to Albano, he’s seen reverse racism in action throughout his life, especially as organizations and institutions attempt to satisfy quotas rather than rewarding promotions and opportunities based on merit.

“[There’s] definitely an agenda, and that agenda is to brainwash students with a slanted look at the social issue of racism.”

