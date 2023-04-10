During Borja Gutierrez’s tenure as the 2016-2018 chair of the President’s Commission on LGBTQ Equity at Penn State, he set out to spread inclusion for the LGBTQ community further than the Penn State campus.

“I knew that our work on campus would only take us so far in creating a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students and employees,” Gutierrez said.

In spring 2017, Gutierrez made one of the President’s Commission on LGBTQ Equity at Penn State’s “top strategic priorities” to be the “advancement” of LGBTQ equity in the communities that students, staff and faculty live in.

With the help of the commission’s senior equity consultant, State College borough manager and the former State College mayor, Resolution 1190 was adopted by the State College Borough Council on May 1, 2017, to establish the LGBTQ Advisory Committee.

The resolution states the LGBTQ Advisory Committee should have one member appointed from each of the following organizations: State College Human Relations Commission Chair, Penn State’s Commission on LGBTQ Equity, Centre County LGBTQ Support Network, Penn State’s LGBTQA Student Resource Center, The State College Area School District, State College Police Department, Penn State University and Public Safety, Penn State’s LGBTQA Student Roundtable, Penn State’s Queer and Trans People of Color and AIDS Resource Alliance, Inc.

The mission of the LGBTQ Advisory Committee is to “enhance” access and inclusion for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities to participate and engage fully in the State College community,” Gutierrez said.

Appointed by the State College Borough Council, members of the LGBTQ Advisory Committee meet quarterly and provide an annual report to the council outlining what has been accomplished during the year along with future plans.

“We also provide recommendations and reports when and as needed to the borough council,” Gutierrez said.

Duties employed by the LGBTQ Advisory Committee are to engage in outreach to the LGBTQ community, to “disseminate” information and “encourage” participation in “civic life,” Gutierrez said.

Additionally, the committee works with other civic agencies whose activities affect LBGTQ communities, provide input on the borough of State College’s Pride events and assist the council, mayor and township manager with the annual Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index — a “metric” for LGBTQ equity, inclusion and support provided in a city.

Gutierrez said the LGBTQ Advisory Committee also provides “guidance” and “assistance” with the LGBTQ cultural competency training for the borough staff.

The committee aims to create a welcoming environment for businesses and their employees by ensuring facilities and events are inclusive. It works with other municipalities interested in taking part in similar activities to advance “sexual orientation and gender identity nondiscrimination ordinances in their localities.”

“From the very beginning, I had envisioned this body to be made up of all the key stakeholders in the borough, within and without the LGBTQ+ community, to ensure diversity of thought, experience and background when tackling LGBTQ issues in the State College community,” Gutierrez said.

Since the creation of the committee, State College has increased its Municipal Equality Index.

“[The MEI score increased] from 77 to 98 in 2018 and then achieved our goal of a perfect score in 2019, which we maintain to this day,” Gutierrez said.

To reach the “perfect” MEI score, Gutierrez said the LGBTQ Advisory Committee has had many accomplishments.

“[Such as] the designation of and the increase in number of gender-neutral bathrooms in the State College Municipal Building and parking garages; working with the State College Borough Council and other student and community groups to pass an ordinance banning conversion therapy for all minors in the borough of State College, and establishing an LGBTQ liaison between the board and the borough,” Gutierrez said.

Other accomplishments include adopting an all-inclusive workplace policy in the borough, ensuring domestic partners of borough employees receive work and health benefits in addition to hanging pride banners downtown and in the municipal building.

Gutierrez said he views the work of the advisory committee as “just getting started” and has plans for the upcoming years.

Barbara Welshofer joined the LGBTQ Advisory Committee in 2017 as one of its “inaugural members.”

“The most rewarding aspect of my job in Penn State’s Office of Educational Equity at the time was serving as a consultant for the President’s Commission on LGBTQ Equity,” Welshofer said. “I had the pleasure of working with Borja Gutierrez, the 2016-2018 chair of the commission, to explore the possibility of creating an advisory committee for the State College borough.”

Welshofer said she’s seen “significant progress” in the university’s “commitment” to “diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.”

“Through the hard work of dedicated professionals, many organizational structures, policies and practices at Penn State have evolved to become more inclusive of the multiple identities and perspectives inherent in a large institution,” Welshofer said.

Serving on the LGBTQ Advisory Committee has allowed Welshofer to see “similar progress” in the borough “first-hand.”

“Seeing individuals representing different organizations come together for a common purpose is gratifying,” Welshofer said.

Her experience on the LGBTQ Advisory Committee has given Welshofer a “new appreciation” for the work of borough residents and employees who devote their time to “advance” LGBTQ equity.

State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine is one of the individuals who helped the borough council establish the LGBTQ Advisory Committee.

Fountaine said a “number” of people on the LGBTQ Advisory Committee represent a specific organization, but there are also some “at-large” members from the State College community.

Right now, the LGBTQ Advisory Committee is working with the Centre LGBTQA Support Network to sponsor “June Pride Month events” — in particular, a “daylong festival, parade and activities” at the Friedman Park that’s scheduled for the weekend of June 9 and 10, Fountaine said.

The LGBTQ Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public, and any input or ideas are encouraged, Fountaine said.

“One of the main objectives that we have is to be an open and welcoming community.”

