State College Borough announces parking guidelines for Penn State graduation weekend

The Borough of State College Parking Department announced parking guidelines for Penn State graduation weekend. The restrictions will begin at noon on Friday and will end at 2 a.m. on Monday, according to a press release.

The "No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m." and two-hour parking restrictions will not be enforced, the release said.

No Parking Anytime and lawn parking violations will be strictly enforced, as will all Pennsylvania Vehicle Code violations. Parking meters and metered lots will also be enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the release, those in violation will be ticketed or towed.

Questions about parking can be directed to the Borough of State College Parking Department at parking@statecollegepa.us or 814-278-4769.