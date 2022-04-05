State College community members came together on Saturday for the 2022 Spring Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Conference hosted by the Penn State Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus & South Asian Law Student Association.

The half-day conference was an opportunity to “[explore] the multifaceted Asian experience” and its impact on “community, solidarity and social justice,” according to advertisements, and it consisted of small group roundtables, community panels and workshops.

Prithvi Narayanan, a high school sophomore at State College Area High School, took the microphone and shared his experience as an APIDA member in small group discussions.

“This idea of being foreign is something I’ve been forced to grapple with,” Narayanan said. “Society doesn’t respect these identities as going hand-in-hand.”

In school, he said teachers and students have purposely mispronounced his name or called his name “too difficult” to pronounce.

“Discrimination by teachers — even if it's not intentional — you still bare the burden of enjoying those two identities,” Narayanan said.

State College community member Sudha Gutti said moving to the U.S. as an adult with children takes “twice the amount of time and effort.”

“You have to educate yourself and your children about the mainstream culture as well as… [making] sure your children also have a good understanding of their own ethnic culture,” she said.

Gutti immigrated from her home country of India and said she had to “unlearn” what was taught to her as a child in her birth country.

“Teaching your kids to eat new kinds of food — the system of schooling is different,” she said. “You kind of have to learn how to navigate without getting too overwhelmed by it.”

She navigates “mainstream culture” by getting involved in the community, investing time outside of her home and volunteering in her local school, she said.

“You have to put in the effort to get to know your neighbors, get to know the school, get to know the teachers,” Gutti said. “It’s not coming from both sides.”

Like Gutti, Penn State student Sanyukta Talukdar said she experienced a “cultural shock” when she moved from India to the U.S.

The first “strange” incident she said she experienced came from classmates she had completed a group project with.

“I literally did a whole project with them, but the next day when they saw me somewhere else, they pretended as if they [had] never seen me,” Talukdar (sophomore-economics) said. “In my country, even if you share a bottle of water, you are friends for life.”

In another class, she said she encountered racism when her professor published an article that said “filthy” things about India and required the class to write an essay on it.

“She didn't know about my culture. She didn’t know from where I belonged to — how our culture came into existence, but she just decided to throw dirt on it,” Talukdar said. “I found that very heartbreaking.”

Talukdar also said she has struggled with racism from her roommates, who she said have insulted the ethnic food she eats.

“I love to season my food. I don’t understand [what] the problem [is] with that. I don’t understand why [I can’t] have the food of my choice,” Talukdar said. “I want to be me. I don’t want to be considered a minority — I want to be considered me.”

She said she felt “welcomed” upon arriving at the conference, and hearing others’ experiences at the conference made her feel “enlightened” and “more connected.”

“I am in my community,” Talukdar said.

The room was then invited to an interactive workshop on making paper lanterns. Suggested topics for painting included “your cultural background” and “what light means to you or in your culture.”

State College community member Yan Lu stood with her daughter and painted a red flower on her lantern.

“I just [came] here [to] support my daughter… interact with other people to see their lives — [hear] their stories and also learn how to advocate for ourselves,” Lu said.

She said hearing other peoples’ stories helps her “understand [herself] better,” and events like the 2022 Spring APIDA Conference help build “stronger diversity and inclusion” in State College.

“I feel like I’m not isolated,” Lu said. “Discrimination, identity… I hear from other people and think ‘I [have had] the same experience.’”

Lu said she is a first generation American and immigrant from China, and has lived in State College for more than 20 years. Despite this, she said she's still told by coworkers that she needs to “take some classes” to change the way she speaks.

“I’m teased still for my accent,” Lu said. “I try to let it go… I [realized] everybody’s different — language, color, hair, country [of origin], education… treat everybody as [equals], that’s it.”

Lu said she plans to do more in the future to build stronger connections with the APIDA community and help people with similar experiences.

Hannah Kline said as someone who was adopted from China at the age of 3 and grew up in a predominantly white area, she “didn’t have much” of an Asian cultural experience growing up.

“I love to hear and listen to other people and understand what’s going on in the world,” Kline (freshman-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “To make a deep-rooted social change, you have to listen — that’s the first step.”

Though she said she can’t personally relate to many of the stories, she “does [her] best” to connect with each one.

“I never really got racism until COVID started because then I worked in the food industry, and people did not like that I was handling their food,” Kline said. “It’s really sad to hear that racism and discrimination has worked its way into the elementary level — that’s something I’ve never really thought about.”

Reuben Lee also said he “would have never thought about” many of the attendees’ perspectives — particularly ones from older generations and immigrants — if he hadn’t decided to “join the conversation.”

“It really helps put me on the same level as everyone else and understand… what they’re going through,” Lee (junior-computer science) said. “That helps me grow as a person.”

As a Korean-American who grew up in the U.S., he said he's witnessed how many Americans “don’t take culture shock seriously.”

“I think it’s important that outside of our work life, our social life — it’s important to have that communication happening in society,” Lee said.

Muhsin Wahi-Anwar said in State College, he often finds it hard to walk into a room and feel like he belongs.

“I would say I’m kind of a rare Asian, I really haven’t met any other Malaysian-Americans like me,” Wahl-Anwar (junior-computer science) said. “The only people I can really relate to are my siblings.”

He said discussions at the conference on race relations were particularly interesting to him.

“I feel like that kind of allyship is really important,” Wahl-Anwar said.

Participants then made their way to the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center for a panel titled “We Are Not 1 Culture” for discussions about the Asian monolith, model minorities and how these “[harm] the Asian community” and “[pit] minorities against each other,” according to the itinerary.

The panel was moderated by Joy Kim, outreach coordinator of the South Asian Law Students Association, and Kylie Mootoosammy, president of Penn State Law SALSA.

Kim (graduate-law) and Mootoosammy (graduate-law) discussed "the American dream," which they defined as the idea that “anybody can be successful here as long as you work hard.”

This idea is a myth for the Asian community, they said, because of “stereotypes and biases” that put “unrealistic expectations” on the community.

One such stereotype they discussed was the concept of the "model minority," which they said was a designation applied to Asian Americans who are praised as a group for “apparent success across academic, economic and cultural domains” — often in contrast to other racial groups.

The model minority concept is problematic because it “fails to recognize the unique struggles of different races," both outside of the APIDA community and within it, they said.

They outlined effects of the model minority stereotype, including the invalidation of APIDA members' struggles and their identities as people of color in diversity programs, mental health deterioration, mischaracterization of APIDA research and issues, and loss of professional opportunities.

The panelists were then introduced as Donald Hahn, magisterial district judge in Centre County, Nalini Krishnankutty, diversity, inclusion and belonging program manager at Penn State, Dr. Akhil Kumar, professor in the Smeal College of Business, Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, Penn State Law’s dean of diversity, equity & inclusion and Selena Gou, treasurer of the Sigma Omicron Pi sorority.

Sigma Omicron Pi is the first national Asian-American interest sorority, according to its Instagram.

The panelists first shared their thoughts and experiences with ‘the Asian monolith’ and microaggressions.

Hahn said despite being from many different countries, APIDA members are often subject to the same ‘attitudes’ in America, and this tends to “draw [them] closer together.”

One shared experience that many of them are subjected to, he said, are microaggressions.

“The problem with microaggressions is that it’s often very subtle,” Hahn said. “You can’t be sure what the intent is.”

Krishnankutty said in addition to country of origin, there is a “wide difference” in APIDA members’ lived experience in the U.S. depending on the time they arrived.

“Some of us may have ancestors that came in the 1700s and there may be some that are first generation immigrants,” Krishnankutty said. “Those can impact what we are able to do here — what our journey is like.”

As an example, Krishnankutty highlighted language access and discussed efforts to connect with APIDA members in the State College community who do not speak English through anti-hate postcards translated into ten different languages.

The panelists were presented with a 2015 graph from Pew Research Center that showed a “range of income levels based on ethnicity.”

Kumar attributed the median household incomes of certain groups to how their ancestors came to America.

“These people self-selected themselves… [they] tended to be very high-achievers… a lot of these people were from upper-middle class or middle class families,” Kumar said of Indian ancestral immigrants. “That’s part of the reason I think why you saw on that graph that Indians are so far above.”

According to Kumar, the circumstance of ancestral immigrants fleeing to the U.S. under “compulsion” or “force” contributes to lower median household incomes for their descendants.

Wadhia described her family’s journey moving to Dayton, Ohio, in the 1970s.

“It was less about an Asian monolith and more about ‘Is there another Asian around?’” she said.

Through her legal work, she said she's been “fortunate” to be exposed to APIDA members of diverse cultural, ethnic and economic backgrounds — which she said has “deconstructed” Asian identities for her.

Selena Gou, who moved from Singapore to Penn State, said when she arrived, she found out there were “about five to six Singaporeans” out of “55,000” students.

“One of the first interactions [I] had was somebody who told me that Singapore was not a real country,” Gou (junior-economics and mathematics) said. “That was very painful to hear.”

She said it was “disappointing” to hear many people ask her “what part of China” Singapore was, as well as give compliments on “how good” her English was despite English being the national language of Singapore.

“I was very shocked by how little people were willing to learn,” Gou said.

Growing up attending international schools led to her and her former classmates to be unaware of their “identities,” Gou said, an experience she was “privileged” to have.

“That really gave me a skewed way of thinking because I never really considered that in the U.S. it was that big of an issue,” she said.

The panelists were asked to discuss income and education disparities between Asian American groups, and Krishnankutty offered a “practical implication” of the consequences of assuming an Asian monolith.

“Let’s say there is a scholarship that is offered and somebody decides to say, ‘We do not need to offer this to the APIDA community because they’re overrepresented in STEM fields,’” Krishnankutty said. “You are leaving people out who need that opportunity.”

The dangers of not seeing disaggregated data of economic inequalities is “real” in policy making, she said.

Hahn said the disaggregated data in the graph “ironically” accentuates further stereotypes, and Wadhia added that there's “a lot of economic diversity” within each ethnic group.

“This chart is a reminder of how important it is to get to know each other,” Wadhia said, while calling for a “humanistic” approach.

Mootoosammy asked the panel how the “model minority myth” shaped their perception of the world, and how they came to realize it was a “false narrative.”

“It’s a way of sounding like a compliment without being a complement,” Hahn said. “A ‘model minority’ really, in my opinion, is an attempt to divide and conquer.”

For Gou, she said her family was the “dictionary definition” or a model minority.

“It’s very harmful to how I’m viewing the world right now,” Gou said.

As Chinese immigrants living in Singapore, her parents “put their heads down and worked,” Gou said — a value they instilled in her as a child.

“Growing up… I got good grades, I listened to them, I did basically everything I was told to do, and I never questioned it,” she said. “At first, I did not dare to stand up for myself.”

This way of raising kids to be “obedient,” Gou said, contributes to international stereotypes about Asians.

“People view us as submissive, people view us as pushovers — you’re good at math, you listen to all instructions, you don't complain,” she said. “It’s an issue that happens no matter what part of the world you’re in.”

Wadhia said she grew up at the “height” of the model minority myth in America and said it can be used to “learn and grow.”

“You can be the change for your family.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

North Atherton Street Chick-fil-A drive-thru to be renovated At its March 23 meeting, the Patton Township Board of Supervisors received a recommendation …