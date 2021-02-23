The spring 2021 pledge classes for both the Interfraternity and Panhellenic Councils at Penn State saw the highest recruitment numbers when compared to recent years, according to a university spokesperson.

The IFC has 867 students registered for spring 2021 recruitment as of Tuesday, which is the highest since spring 2018 when there were 755 registered.

In spring 2019, 775 were registered, and in spring 2020, 785 were registered for the recruitment process.

Penn State's Panhellenic Council has completed its recruitment process for spring 2021, and 1,094 students joined, which is also the highest since spring 2018's acceptance number of 990.

In spring 2019, 1025 students joined the Panhellenic Council. In spring 2020, 1068 joined.

The Panhellenic Council's registration numbers include 1382 for spring 2018, 1406 for spring 2019, 1452 for spring 2020 and 1400 for spring 2021.

All data was provided by a Penn State spokesperson.

