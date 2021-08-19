Time traveling, scientific discoveries and romance all come together in a new film written, produced and worked on by Penn Staters — an artistic collaboration among professors and students.

Maura Shea, producer of the upcoming film “Spooky Action” and associate teaching professor of film production at Penn State, said she believes “there’s not anything out there quite like it.”

“Spooky Action” tells the story of a group of time travelers led by Amelia Earhart who kidnap Rick Periwinkle, a fictional NASA scientist, to learn about his anti-aging formula.

The film takes place in both 1998 and present day with parallel storylines that affect each other.

Shea said the title “Spooky Action” refers to a physics concept in which two things are happening at the same time in different places while affecting each other, also known as quantum entanglement.

The film was written and directed by Rod Bingaman, an associate teaching professor of film production at Penn State and Shea’s husband. The film was produced by Ma & Pa Pictures, a company owned by Shea and Bingaman, which produces feature films and media content open to students and professionals.

According to Shea, everyone on the crew was a Penn State student — either past or current.

The project began filming in 2019 and just wrapped up this summer after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The performances are great, and if people buy into these parallel love stories between the [characters], they’ll like to watch it and want to be along for the ride,” Shea said.

Shea said she believes the most difficult aspect of filming was being at the “mercy” of the weather and having to do mostly nighttime shoots.

“Imagine you are putting on a small wedding every day in a different location for 25-30 people,” Shea said. “Every day, I figure out where they are going to park, eat, go to the bathroom, get dressed — all those things, every day.”

Shea said getting to know the students in a professional way was the most rewarding part of the film.

“Seeing them take on roles that are above what they’ve done before, or they’ve never been on a set and they really shine,” Shea said. “That’s why we do it.”

Zhayer Legrand, the producer’s assistant and current Penn State student, said her experience with the film was “really positive.”

As a producer’s assistant, Legrand (senior-telecommunications) said she helped pick up coffee and bagels, get lunch for the crew, and assist in whatever the producer needed.

Legrand said it was difficult coming from not having a lot of experience to working on a film with people who had been through it before.

“I would want to help out, but I also didn’t want to step on everyone’s toes,” Legrand said. “[But] everyone had a really great attitude every day, which I feel like you need to have since you are putting in such long hours to get these great scenes.”

Maisie Kissinger, another student who worked on the film as a digital imaging technician, said “it was a really fun learning experience.”

“It was really cool meeting so many people who are all in the film industry and all want to talk to you and be of assistance to you going forward in life,” Kissinger (senior-film production) said.

Kissinger said some of her jobs included taking data from the SD card on the camera — as well as sound from the audio SD card — putting it on a hard drive, and watching the footage.

“Getting to watch all of the finished scenes as [a digital imaging technician], I could just see [the film] all mapped out in my head, and it was really cool,” Kissinger said.

Kissinger said while there were a lot of night shoots that went from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., she didn’t find the film process to have other difficulties.

“It gets a little tiring sometimes, but you’re happy and there doing what you love, [so] it never felt like work.”