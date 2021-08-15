Penn State's Student Programming Association and Movin' On, the university's annual music festival, announced Sunday they will collaborate on a welcome back to campus event titled "LightsUP."

The event, which will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 on the HUB-Robeson Center's lawn, is "designed to celebrate the start of the school year as well as build a sense of community amongst students," SPA said.

According to SPA, the event will be free to all students and will offer various activities — including a concert.

Additionally, the event will adhere to all university coronavirus mitigation guidelines established before and at the time of the event, SPA said.

SPA said more specifics regarding event activities and coronavirus guidelines will be disclosed ahead of LightsUP.

