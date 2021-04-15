The Student Programming Association hosted journalist and “The Talk” host Elaine Welteroth for a Q&A session Wednesday night. The event was free for students.

According to the stream, Welteroth was named editor-in-chief for Teen Vogue magazine, making her the second Black person to hold the title under the Conde Nast media company, as well as the youngest.

Throughout her career, Welteroth has made appearances on programs like "Project Runway," is currently a co-host on the CBS daytime talk show "The Talk," and has written for sitcoms like "Grown-ish."

The lecture — a collaboration with Women in Business — gave Welteroth the chance to talk about her career as a journalist, her aspirations and advice to students and other young adults in the industry.

According to Welteroth, she began as a communications major with a minor in journalism, before working her way up to an editor position at Ebony Magazine.

“[I] had a little bit of a Cinderella career moment,” Welteroth said.

She became a senior beauty editor at Glamour Magazine, before getting her “big break” at Teen Vogue.

“I'll never forget the day that I got that job and found out in the headlines that I had become the first Black beauty director in Conde Nast's history,” Welteroth said. “[This] sort of reframed how I approached that role and every role I've had since then.”

Welteroth’s book, described by the host as “an essential read for women in the workplace,” came from a source of inspiration she wished she received as a young adult.

“It's sort of the book I wrote for me that I wish I had in my 20s, to be honest,” Welteroth said.”

She said much of her experiences in the book were shaped by her identity as a Black woman and the expectations that came with being a woman of color in a position of power.

“Anybody who's called a trailblazer has the responsibility to leave signposts along the way to make it less isolating — less daunting for the next generation,” Welteroth said.

One of the ultimate goals for her book and career was to provide awareness on the “importance of inclusion and diversity.” The title of her book — “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are” — came from a place of being “othered.”

“The ultimate kind of goal for this book was I want people who were made to feel less than or underestimated throughout their lives know that they are ‘more than enough,’" Welteroth said. “Even if they are a work in progress.”

Welteroth gave some advice to women about important leadership qualities to have in the industry, and “how to have confidence to follow up on dreams.”

One of the most important things for Welteroth was to have a strong sense of community, consisting of mentors and colleagues “that you can lock arms with.”

“Don’t underestimate the power of your own peer set,” Welteroth said. “I think being able to cultivate that sisterhood — that tribe, if you will — of other women... is the essential support system that you are going to need at every single step in your career.”

For viewers who wish to incorporate their passions into their careers, Welteroth said it’s important to consider how these passions fit together “under the umbrella of your careers.”

“I think that the best way to think about how to be the architect of your… dream career,” Welteroth said. “Your passion, your skillset, your talent and your value system. And I think that the goal is to identify all of those pieces.”

She reminded viewers their careers and job titles will frequently change, and “to keep longevity in mind.”

Welteroth said her own role as a journalist shifted throughout the years, especially throughout the past year due to the pandemic and increased awareness over racial justice.

During her time at Teen Vogue, after the election of Donald Trump in 2016, she said the company had to “redirect [its] mission in a world that was rapidly changing” — to find a way to mix social justice with “bronzer and Justin Bieber.”

“We were grappling with how to infuse more meaning into the work that we were putting out into the world,” Welteroth said. “You can't change the stories without changing the storyteller, so we had to take inventory and shake things up inside in order for us to put out work that was meeting the moment.”

She added for college students, it is important to make career decisions based on passions.

“Listen, you don't have mouths to feed, you don’t have a mortgage,” Welteroth said. “There's never going to be a moment in your life where you are more free or liberated and have more latitude to do whatever you want than this moment.”

