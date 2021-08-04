Comm 170, Indoors Social Distancing

Students masking and sitting distanced from each other during class in Biobehavioral Health Building at Penn State University, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. This is a hybrid class where the instructor divides 105 students into four groups and rotate one group each class to be in-person while the rest participate on Zoom.

 Josie Chen

Ahead of the virtual town hall hosted by Penn State President Eric Barron on Tuesday, the university’s decision on whether to enact vaccine and mask mandates amid the coronavirus delta variant remained unknown.

In light of other Big Ten Conference schools’ already instated fall coronavirus policies, Penn State community members took to Twitter to express desired outcomes of the town hall.

At the town hall, Barron announced the university will not require vaccinations prior to the fall semester and masking requirements would be reevaluated based on county transmission rates.

However, just one day after, Penn State announced Wednesday an immediate mask mandate for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses, regardless of vaccination status.

The university cited "accelerating" coronavirus case counts as its reason for enacting the mandate.

This decision elicited mixed reactions from the Penn State community, and many expressed either frustration or approval via Twitter.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags