Ahead of the virtual town hall hosted by Penn State President Eric Barron on Tuesday, the university’s decision on whether to enact vaccine and mask mandates amid the coronavirus delta variant remained unknown.

In light of other Big Ten Conference schools’ already instated fall coronavirus policies, Penn State community members took to Twitter to express desired outcomes of the town hall.

I’m learning about a classmate of one of my kids who died of covid in the last day. My god. @penn_state You know what you need to do, right? Mandatory masks & vaccines?I sure hope that’s what you’re announcing at this press conference you have scheduled tomorrow — Clark Valentine (@clarkvalentine) August 2, 2021

@penn_state continues to disappoint with their lack of a mask enforcement, no vaccine mandate and lack of compassion to their students, faculty/staff, and community members. We deserve safety and care. — Maliha (@malihareza_19) August 3, 2021

Penn State: we won’t mandate vaccinations or enforce mask wearing or socially distance anything or have remote class options but dw we’ll test ppl every now & then but even if they do test positive they might not be required to quarantine bc it’s optional for off campus students — Paty (@patybrngi) August 3, 2021

At the town hall, Barron announced the university will not require vaccinations prior to the fall semester and masking requirements would be reevaluated based on county transmission rates.

However, just one day after, Penn State announced Wednesday an immediate mask mandate for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses, regardless of vaccination status.

The university cited "accelerating" coronavirus case counts as its reason for enacting the mandate.

This decision elicited mixed reactions from the Penn State community, and many expressed either frustration or approval via Twitter.

Aaaand you wimped out, @penn_state. No vaccine mandate. My wife is immunocompromised. I’m staff, our son is a student. We can’t endanger her life. What are we supposed to do. — Clark Valentine (@clarkvalentine) August 3, 2021

Penn State has reinstated its mask mandate for anyone on university property (student, staff, visitor, everyone). Good. — Cherie Winner (@chwinner5) August 5, 2021

Glad to see @penn_state doing a mask mandate. I'd much prefer a vax mandate instead, but at least this is something. — Derek Morr (@derekmorr) August 5, 2021

You killed all incentive for unvaccinated students to get vaccinated by requiring all students to wear masks while indoors on campus — Penn State (@WeArePennState2) August 5, 2021

@penn_state pretty sure if you polled the student body, you would drop the mask mandate. — yes (@cdnugget13) August 5, 2021

@PennState can suck my balls. I did my part and got the vaccine. I will not be wearing a mask — Josh Zemcik (@zemcik33) August 4, 2021

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE