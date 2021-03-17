Old Main
Old Main on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Penn State announced Wednesday it will hold spring 2021 commencement in person during the originally scheduled commencement dates from May 7-9.

Students will be allowed two guests for the ceremony to abide by coronavirus safety regulations.

A livestream virtual commencement option will be made available for those unable to attend in person on May 9.

Penn State President Eric Barron said the university will adjust plans if needed based on coronavirus cases at the time.

The Penn State community took to social media to express their feelings on the announcement.

Some Penn Staters were excited to see the university bring back in-person commencement.

However, some people were concerned with the limitations of the commencement due to coronavirus regulations.

Since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, Penn State held all commencement ceremonies remotely. Some students expressed frustration with the announcement after experiencing virtual graduations.

