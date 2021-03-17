Penn State announced Wednesday it will hold spring 2021 commencement in person during the originally scheduled commencement dates from May 7-9.

Students will be allowed two guests for the ceremony to abide by coronavirus safety regulations.

A livestream virtual commencement option will be made available for those unable to attend in person on May 9.

Penn State President Eric Barron said the university will adjust plans if needed based on coronavirus cases at the time.

The Penn State community took to social media to express their feelings on the announcement.

Some Penn Staters were excited to see the university bring back in-person commencement.

That is tremendous news — Tom Brennan (@tombrennan105) March 17, 2021

However, some people were concerned with the limitations of the commencement due to coronavirus regulations.

It’s like ehhhh...you only get 2 guest, you don’t actually walk or anything it’s like watching the live stream with two people in beaver stadium https://t.co/5H4W3ooOsv — I-??? (@jazzvjack) March 17, 2021

So Penn State announces in-person graduation ceremonies for this semester. But they won't let graduates walk or have their names read. What's the point? This hits like a gut punch and I'm tired. — Mukuka (@zam_spirit) March 17, 2021

Since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, Penn State held all commencement ceremonies remotely. Some students expressed frustration with the announcement after experiencing virtual graduations.

penn state really playing in our faces. so they giving the class of 2021 an in person graduation... what about us 2020 folk? — TB. (@tyrnbell) March 17, 2021

