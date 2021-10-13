Penn State announced Wednesday it will require the coronavirus vaccine for all federal employees, contractors and others at University Park by Dec. 8, according to a release.

The new requirement, which also applies to graduate and undergraduate students who work on a wage payroll at the university, and students supported by graduate assistantships at University Park, was made in compliance with President Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order, the release said.

Biden's order requires a coronavirus vaccine for all federal employees, contractors and others.

Penn State employees must be vaccinated unless they present a medical exemption or religious belief accommodation, and Nov. 24 is the last day individuals can get their final dose to meet the Dec. 8 deadline, according to the release.

Information on the exempt request is forthcoming, the release said.

Members of the Penn State community took to Twitter Wednesday after Penn State's announcement to share their initial reactions to the decision.

Some users said they support the university's requirement.

Wow, very happy to wake up and see that @penn_state is now mandating a Covid vaccine for all employees (though not students) due to the federal mandate. An important step in the right direction https://t.co/fKqbZUgFwQ — Asher Rosinger (@asher_rosinger) October 13, 2021

We got out mandate! (Technically, it’s the government’s mandate, not our mandate, but that’s the most technical of all hairs they’re splitting 🙄) https://t.co/hNzcbkweAv — Lexicon in Happy Valley (@alexiadpuravida) October 13, 2021

Finally - a vaccine mandate that should stick at Penn State!! https://t.co/2UcGiIZMp9? — Manuel Llinas (@LlinasLab) October 13, 2021

Other Penn Staters said they believe the new vaccine requirement is not enough, as it doesn't include students or commonwealth campuses.

Penn State claims that We Are *one* university, yet only the main campus gets a vaccine mandate? Great to know how PSU values faculty, staff, and students at commonwealth campuses 😡 https://t.co/hyitFEugOM — Dr. Lauren Jade Martin (@dandyprof) October 13, 2021

Now do students. — Ernie Rodgers (@ErnieRodgers4) October 13, 2021

Other community members expressed dissatisfaction with a vaccine requirement for anyone at the university.

🚨CONFIRMED: Vaccine mandate for PSU employees https://t.co/exLe7R3mL1Nothing like an unscientific mandate in order to keep federal funding for scientific federal contracts 🥴 https://t.co/PI6D6brfsM — Penn State Resistance (@resistpennstate) October 13, 2021

As of Wednesday, 81.2% of University Park employees are fully vaccinated, according to Penn State's coronavirus dashboard.

