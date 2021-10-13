Coronavirus Vaccine AP
David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Penn State announced Wednesday it will require the coronavirus vaccine for all federal employees, contractors and others at University Park by Dec. 8, according to a release.

The new requirement, which also applies to graduate and undergraduate students who work on a wage payroll at the university, and students supported by graduate assistantships at University Park, was made in compliance with President Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order, the release said.

Biden's order requires a coronavirus vaccine for all federal employees, contractors and others.

Penn State employees must be vaccinated unless they present a medical exemption or religious belief accommodation, and Nov. 24 is the last day individuals can get their final dose to meet the Dec. 8 deadline, according to the release.

Information on the exempt request is forthcoming, the release said.

Members of the Penn State community took to Twitter Wednesday after Penn State's announcement to share their initial reactions to the decision.

Some users said they support the university's requirement.

Other Penn Staters said they believe the new vaccine requirement is not enough, as it doesn't include students or commonwealth campuses.

Other community members expressed dissatisfaction with a vaccine requirement for anyone at the university.

As of Wednesday, 81.2% of University Park employees are fully vaccinated, according to Penn State's coronavirus dashboard.

