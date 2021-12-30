Social media reacts to Penn State in-person spring semester announcement

Penn State announced the spring semester will be in person as originally planned Thursday, and Penn Staters took to social media to weigh the pros and cons.

Several Twitter users were upset over the decision and concerned about the current numbers of coronavirus cases in Centre County.

Penn State is really saying "i don't care" to its students. https://t.co/iC83XFWf6E — Johanna Beam (@runbirdgirl) December 31, 2021

Can the Mount Nittany Medical Center comment on this statement? Great news for the students and the local economy but are we prepared for a surge? https://t.co/m6ll0tMAS2 — Josh Portney (@jdp2008) December 31, 2021

They gonna be packed even more then they currently are. It’s Gonna get bad — S (@metsjetsheat20) December 31, 2021

This is totally irresponsible @penn_state! You are putting your ENTIRE surrounding community in danger . Never contact me for another donation again! You’re trash. — PAProf (@PAProf4) December 31, 2021

This is a HOMICIDAL decision by Penn State.We need a REAL LOCKDOWN to stop the virus! — The All🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿American Socialist (@MTRichards400) December 31, 2021

Centre County just beat its 7-day average cases record from last winter. — seekarete (@seekarete) December 31, 2021

Wow not even a week of virtual to make sure that cases don’t go through the roof the first week back this is gonna be a train wreck imo — Vinny (@vinny7299) December 31, 2021

On Dec. 17, Penn State announced it would release the decision whether to have a virtual start to the semester on Dec. 30, but some Penn Staters felt the decision was delayed — being released late in the day.

Four wordsWe Are Still Waiting — Tim Tierney (@Timmy_Tierney) December 31, 2021

Never realized when Penn State promised us a Covid plan by December 30 they meant at 11:59pm. — Dr. Joshua Inwood is back in his mask. (@JoshGeog) December 30, 2021

penn state plz it’s December 30th pic.twitter.com/qQJVBO2uHQ — smam (@sbiedss) December 30, 2021

It is now 5:50 PM on Dec 30th, 50 min after the COB. @penn_state promised the community of State College that they would announce plans for the spring semester today. These plans affect not just the students, but the entire community. This delay is unprofessional & irresponsible. — Josh Portney (@jdp2008) December 30, 2021

Still awaiting the @penn_state announcement if I will be teaching in my pajamas on Zoom or in my pajamas in the classroom — Dr. Joe Mahoney (@drjmm84) December 30, 2021

Y’all r so bold to post this lil video again to try and stall https://t.co/o5jFcHF7Nd — bella (@pesto_fan) December 31, 2021

Four wordsWhere is my powerwash? https://t.co/ndpE6KdZKK — Walker Building (@building_walker) December 31, 2021

However, not everyone was upset over the decision.

I've never been happier to be wrong in my life. Thank you @penn_state for doing the right thing. https://t.co/vOW33qJ3wZ — Ben (@BenJamminRem) December 31, 2021

AS THEY SHOULD 😁For the sake of the mental health of every student, thank you. So much. — Jordan Clark (@Clarkbar792) December 31, 2021

FINALLY something smart coming out of this pandemic. PSU coming through. Thank you!!!!! — 🇺🇸✝️MamaBear🇺🇸✝️ (@mamabear222222) December 31, 2021

According to a release, Penn State said it would continue to monitor the coronavirus and make informed decisions based on conditions.

