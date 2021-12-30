You are the owner of this article.
Social media reacts to Penn State in-person spring semester announcement

Old Main

Old Main on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State announced the spring semester will be in person as originally planned Thursday, and Penn Staters took to social media to weigh the pros and cons.

Several Twitter users were upset over the decision and concerned about the current numbers of coronavirus cases in Centre County. 

On Dec. 17, Penn State announced it would release the decision whether to have a virtual start to the semester on Dec. 30, but some Penn Staters felt the decision was delayed — being released late in the day.

However, not everyone was upset over the decision.

According to a release, Penn State said it would continue to monitor the coronavirus and make informed decisions based on conditions.

