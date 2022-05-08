Old Main Vandalism

Penn State worker paints over vandilized door of Old Main Building on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

 Alina Lebedeva

On Sunday morning, a series of campus landmarks were found vandalized. The Nittany Lion Shrine ear’s was broken and covered in red paint. Old Main was also affected, graffitied with large red letters which displayed several messages.

The Hintz Family Alumni Center’s main door was also covered by red graffiti which read, “FTG” and in smaller lettering, “Should have listened when you had the chance,” signed by anonymous person or persons “ADG.”

The Lion shrine has a history of vandalism dating back to 1944. Its ear has been broken several times before—the latest being in 2018.

Penn Staters and others took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the recent news.

Most greeted the the vandalism with outrage or anger, hoping for the perpetrator or perpetrators to be apprehended soon.

Others lamented the act, which occurred on graduation weekend as many new alumni expected to take photos around campus.

Others still rallied behind the Penn State banner, banding together in the face of the vandalism.

The Penn State University Police are currently investigating the vandalism. The affected places are under repair, and the Lion Shrine is currently inaccessible.

