On Sunday morning, a series of campus landmarks were found vandalized. The Nittany Lion Shrine ear’s was broken and covered in red paint. Old Main was also affected, graffitied with large red letters which displayed several messages.

The Hintz Family Alumni Center’s main door was also covered by red graffiti which read, “FTG” and in smaller lettering, “Should have listened when you had the chance,” signed by anonymous person or persons “ADG.”

The Lion shrine has a history of vandalism dating back to 1944. Its ear has been broken several times before—the latest being in 2018.

Penn Staters and others took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the recent news.

Most greeted the the vandalism with outrage or anger, hoping for the perpetrator or perpetrators to be apprehended soon.

I got to take a picture at the Lion Shrine the day I graduated. Every PSU grad should have that opportunity. I hope they find and prosecute to the fullest extent the sick f’s who went on this vandalism spree last night. https://t.co/MMLHIgyO1Y — 🇺🇦💔Home to visit the fam dam(n)ly! (@PBSamlish) May 8, 2022

This is such a shame for all of the graduates who won’t get to have their pictures at the Lion Shrine. Hope perpetrator is caught. https://t.co/RsFCIEYF9j — Mark Frank (@Markfrankbio) May 8, 2022

This is absolutely disgusting!!! What is wrong with people! Is it time to have round the clock security at the @NittanyLion ? — bill lyons (@blyons1982) May 8, 2022

Others lamented the act, which occurred on graduation weekend as many new alumni expected to take photos around campus.

Someone broke the right ear off in 1994 and it was broken again a couple more times, most recently in 2018 (See below). Can't believe someone would break the left ear now https://t.co/KDl3OlWlBq — Jack Hirsh (@JR_HirshKTVZ) May 8, 2022

And on graduation weekend when thousands will want pictures, too. Shameful. — Christa Daugherty (@ChristaDoc) May 8, 2022

Others still rallied behind the Penn State banner, banding together in the face of the vandalism.

But Penn State is more than the landmarks and buildings. Is the memories, friends, opportunities, and the great things that we will accomplish in the future because of our time here. I am proud to be a Penn Stater. #WeAre and congratulations to all the #classof2022 pic.twitter.com/KHZoVnUWd6 — Erik Suarez Φ (@eriksuarezn) May 8, 2022

This is an attack on the Penn State Community! The criminal(s) behind this MUST be brought to justice! #WeAre stronger than those who attack us and we will overcome! pic.twitter.com/7yLgDQu1XC — Nicholas Regos (@nicholas_regos) May 8, 2022

The Penn State University Police are currently investigating the vandalism. The affected places are under repair, and the Lion Shrine is currently inaccessible.

