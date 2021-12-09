You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Social media reacts to announcement of Penn State President-Elect Neeli Bendapudi

  • Updated
  • Comments
President-elect Board of Trustees

President-elect Neeli Bendapudi speaks during the Board of Trustees meeting at the Penn Stater Hotel on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday the unanimous election of Neeli Bendapudi as the university’s next president.

She will succeed current President Eric Barron as the first woman and person of color to hold the position.

Bendapudi is currently president and professor of marketing at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Andhra University in India before obtaining her doctorate from the University of Kansas in 1994.

Members of the Penn State community took to Twitter after the announcement to voice their initial reactions.

Some users congratulated Bendapudi on the position and welcomed her into the university community.

Other users expressed their appreciation for the first person of color appointed to the presidential position.

On the other hand, some users expressed their concerns with Penn State's choice of candidate.

Bendapudi's contact as Penn State's 19th president will begin on or before July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2027, the Subcommittee on Compensation announced, with a $950,000 annual base salary and $350,000 annual supplemental income.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters