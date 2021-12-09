Social media reacts to announcement of Penn State President-Elect Neeli Bendapudi

Penn State’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday the unanimous election of Neeli Bendapudi as the university’s next president.

She will succeed current President Eric Barron as the first woman and person of color to hold the position.

Bendapudi is currently president and professor of marketing at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Andhra University in India before obtaining her doctorate from the University of Kansas in 1994.

Members of the Penn State community took to Twitter after the announcement to voice their initial reactions.

Some users congratulated Bendapudi on the position and welcomed her into the university community.

I loved Dean/Provost Neeli at KU!! (I think I still have her cell # in my phone actually 😂 if you know you know) Big congrats to Penn State and Dr. Bendapudi! — katherine (@kansassykat) December 9, 2021

Welcome to Happy Valley, Dr. Bendapudi ! — Barbara White Stack (@BarbWhiteStack) December 9, 2021

Welcome to the family. We are! Class of ‘95 — Anthony Demangone (@ademangone) December 9, 2021

Other users expressed their appreciation for the first person of color appointed to the presidential position.

Proud moment to all Indians nd NRIs. Great achievement to be in a position to manage one of the biggest universities in US. She graduated from Andhra university. #ProudlyIndian https://t.co/0zrPLonB0h — ServantsOfAndhraPradesh (@ServantsOfAP) December 9, 2021

I am very happy that an International Student like Dr. Bendapudi is the President of @penn_state This is a great opportunity for the promotion of international students in the community and a better understanding of our issues. Best of luck in such an important role! WE ARE! https://t.co/wYBinlyy25 pic.twitter.com/nO9oHglnbj — Erik Suarez Φ (@eriksuarezn) December 9, 2021

On the other hand, some users expressed their concerns with Penn State's choice of candidate.

Have fun with this one Penn State fans. She’ll ruin anything that is left of your athletics 😂😂😂 — Connor Noonan (@CWN212) December 9, 2021

She faces controversy from her last place! I hope she works out though, and I wish her the best of luck. — zealouspundit1 (@zealous_pundit) December 9, 2021

Bendapudi's contact as Penn State's 19th president will begin on or before July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2027, the Subcommittee on Compensation announced, with a $950,000 annual base salary and $350,000 annual supplemental income.

