Following a tumultuous 2020 filled with the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustices culminating in nationwide protests, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association saw the formation of two new executive departments — the Department of Health and Wellness and the Department of Rights and Equity.

Though these departments are new, the issues surrounding their formation are not. Previously, initiatives surrounding health and equity were covered under the UPUA Department of Sustainability.

Kelly Matuszewski, the executive director of the Department of Sustainability helped form these new departments. She said UPUA transferred some of her colleagues to form the two new executive departments.

“[The transfer of UPUA members] allowed the Department of Sustainability to focus more on environmental sustainability while allowing students to work on important projects within the Departments of Health and Wellness and Rights and Equity,” Matuszewski (junior-material sciences) said via email.

Currently, the Department of Rights and Equity is not fully formed. It lacks an executive director and a full staff, according to UPUA President Zachary McKay.

McKay (senior-economics) said he hopes to cooperate with the Student and Organization Rights Advisors, an executive department that aids students with university policy, to help build up the Department of Rights and Equity.

Though the Department of Rights and Equity is still in the works, McKay said the Department of Health and Wellness is on its way to pursuing its goals, having confirmed its first executive director.

“It’s really a bit of trial and error, and trying to figure out where people will feel the most valued and know their work is being appreciated,” McKay said. “So far, so good.”

McKay said he hopes to see the Department of Health and Wellness implement the Green Bandana Project, a mental health awareness initiative that would involve students familiar with mental health issues distributing resources for mental health aid created by the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

McKay also said he hopes the department will help share information from Counseling and Psychological Services and distribute information about the spring semester wellness days.

“We’re really just building our toolkit in terms of how we can support students in addition to advocating for them,” McKay said.

Hady Truesdail, the newly inducted executive director of the Department of Health and Wellness, said she and her colleagues are working hard to get set up — though there have been some difficulties working virtually.

“I think we’re all trying our best,” Truesdail (sophomore-psychology and criminology) said. “Everyone is doing a really good job considering all of the challenges that we are facing.”

Truesdail said one of her main goals is to work on initiatives concerning sexual health and healthy relationships. She also said she hopes to lead empathy and compassion training for UPUA.

Another initiative the Department of Health and Wellness would like to start is “Wellness Wednesdays,” where department members would share a weekly health tip through the department’s Instagram account.

“[Wellness Wednesday] would just be a tip every week that we would post on our social media just reminding students to take a mental inventory of what is going on with themselves,” Truesdail said. “[Students can] log off of Zoom, log off of social media and just take a minute for themselves to reflect on their week.”

Eventually, Truesdail said she hopes to work with the Department of Rights and Equity on initiatives in the future. For now, she hopes to successfully form her own department and work on preliminary policy goals.

“Taking care of our students is one of the most sustainable things we can do,” Truesdail said. “Hopefully, we can start with some good initiatives and get the department started on the right foot.”

