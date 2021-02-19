For many, freshman year of college represents a branching out from sheltered days filled with parents, high school drama and teenage angst. Students often meet new friends, take new and difficult classes, and learn how to adjust to being a fully functioning, independent adult.

During the pandemic, this experience was taken away from many students. They can't attend all classes in person, have a much harder time making friends, are forced to stay at home with their parents and no longer have access to many of the facets of a true freshman year.

This isn’t for Penn State freshmen this year — many stayed home during the fall semester and didn’t arrive on campus until last week.

This very same story inspired several freshmen to host a snowball fight outside Findlay Commons in East Halls Friday night.

Dozens of people came out and picked sides, throwing snowballs at opponents while smiling and laughing the entire time.

Andrew Delaney was among them.

“This is outside and COVID-safe, so everyone just wanted to hang out,” Delaney (freshman-management) said.

Delaney said he heard about the event from Snapchat stories posted by some of his friends and decided to come outside to check it out.

Watching from Delaney’s side of the fight was Mollah Rafshan Rehan Annan, who said he joined in on the fight after passing by on a walk.

“Everything’s been really quiet at East ever since I came here, so if there’s a social event where people can hang out or just have fun, I think everyone’s gonna wanna have a part in it,” Annan (freshman-computer engineering) said.

According to Annan, the event was both fun and safe with everyone present wearing masks per university and CDC guidelines.

However, social distancing was not followed by many of the participating students.

At one point, Penn State Police stopped by to investigate reports of the fight but left shortly after reminding everyone to keep their masks on, according to Delaney, Annan and student Thomas Laporta.

Annan and Laporta (freshman-immunology) each said they still felt safe despite the lack of social distancing.

“I’d say it [was] pretty safe,” Annan said. “There’s nothing dangerous. No one’s going overboard.”

Laporta said it’s important for people to see one another in the pandemic.

“Even if there is some risk of infection, I think people need to see each other,” Laporta said. “In the grand scheme of things, if you consider all variables at hand, I think this is a net positive.”

Laporta also said it was good to get out and see people after weeks of quarantining.

“I haven’t seen anyone out here in forever,” Laporta said. “It’s a good opportunity to see the whole campus.”

