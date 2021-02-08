As the weather worsens and the start of in-person classes approaches, many Penn State students are wondering whether snow days will occur or if Zoom classes will take their place.

In-person classes are set to begin on Feb. 15. Due to the virtual learning approach many classes will continue to use, the idea of a snow day may not seem necessary.

Although student Jackie Ricko has never experienced a State College snow day, she said she thinks students should still get them, especially because Penn State students don’t have a spring break.

“I feel like especially now in a time of virtual learning, things are so weird,” Ricko (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Interactions with other people are so limited. To have a real snow day here or there, where we could be regular college students, would be really good for everyone’s mental health.”

Ricko said she enjoyed high school snow days when she and her friends would play out in the snow. With the pandemic, Ricko said it could also be a coronavirus-safe activity.

“Playing out in the snow is something anyone can do at any age, and you could be socially distant,” Ricko said. “It’s something that could happen while being [coronavirus] safe.”

Ricko provided a solution for her professors to consider if snow days were possible. She said her professors could post pre-recorded lectures as usual, but they could push back some of the due dates.

“It’s something that could bring some normalcy to our lives while still being mindful of the global pandemic we’re in,” Ricko said.

Another student, Daniil Skulsky, said he saw snow days as only being necessary if there was a risk of students or professors losing power.

“Snow days should be less of a mental health day and are more of a public safety thing,” Skulsky (freshman-psychology) said. “It’s also a question of, ‘If students may be losing power, why not just give them a bit of a mental break?’”

As a senior, Osamu Onizuka said he used to use snow days to catch up on any work he might have been behind on.

“I would try to take advantage of that day. If I had an exam on the day that school was canceled, I would use that day to keep studying,” Onizuka (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “On a day when I didn’t have an exam, I would probably grab some friends and make a snowman or walk around.”

Onizuka said snow days may not be necessary for just the students, but also the professors who still need to be on campus to record their lectures.

“We should have snow days, so professors can avoid the harsher conditions,” Onizuka said. “Either that or we should make it an optional snow day and leave [the decision] up to the professors.”

Nicole Berube reminisced on a snow day memory from two years earlier in which she was able to get credit from class while still having the day off.

“Before Thanksgiving, one of my professors actually gave us an extra credit assignment to go out and build snowmen. If we did, it was like a competition,” Berube (senior-athletic training) said. “It was a great way to get out and get some exercise while still being like a little kid.”

Berube said she thought snow days were necessary for students’ mental health.

“I know Penn State is trying to do wellness days, but they’re only three times a semester and that doesn’t really equate to our spring break,” Berube said. “Going 16 weeks straight with only three days off in the middle of the week is really hard for students.”

Mark Ihnat said although he’s just a freshman, his high school snow days were much needed days of relaxation.

“A lot of students will be under stress and having the same classes each week becomes too repetitive for them,” Ihnat (freshman-cyber security) said. “Snow days give students a day to themselves and a day to unwind.”

Ihnat said while he thought the three wellness days would suffice for the semester, he believes there’s nothing like school getting canceled for the day.

“It’s always a good feeling waking up and finding out, ‘Oh, I don’t have school today,’” Ihnat said. “It’s an amazing surprise.”