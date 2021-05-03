Saturday Night Live announced that Penn State alumnus Keegan-Michael Key and singer Olivia Rodrigo will be the last guests for Season 46 on May 15.

Key, an actor, writer and producer, graduated with his Master’s degree from Penn State in 1996 and has returned to Penn State on a handful of occasions.

In 2018, he was a guest coach for Penn State’s Blue-White game, and in 2015, he was the the homecoming parade’s Grand Marshal.

