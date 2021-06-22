This fall, Rosemarie Fiore will paint three murals for Penn State on the HUB-Robeson Center’s front lawn using smoke — part of a practice known as fumage.

While no exact date has been announced yet, the university confirmed the three-hour performance will happen during the fall semester.

Lindsey Landfried, curator and senior manager of the HUB-Robeson Galleries, explained what students can expect to see on the day of Fiore’s performance.

“You’re going to see a low-lying stage and several different artists and artists’ assistants helping Ms. Fiore,” Landfried said. “She draws with large spirographic tools… They’re all custom-made to have smoke pyrotechnics in them — so think smoke tubes — and they point down at the surface. As the pyrotechnics deposit pigments on the paper, the drawings will emerge."

Fiore, who has had a long career in building unconventional painting devices, talked about the equipment she created with the help of Penn State students to finish her murals.

“I look at my tools as pyrotechnic paint brushes,” Fiore said. “They harness the smoke and then it comes out… there are tiny holes in the bottom of the tool which allow it to make line marks, almost like the bristles of a brush.”

Several themes in her art come with using this technology and smoke to create pieces.

“I’m really interested in… the movements of the body with technology — creating artwork in that fashion,” Fiore continued. “I’m interested in that place between control and chaos, the talking back and forth between me and the tool, allowing each to have… a balance between the technology and my hands.”

Landfried said these elements helped Fiore in the selection process conducted by Penn State’s Campus Arts Initiative — she said her smoke painting performance will be perfect for the HUB lawn.

“We had heard time and time again how interested and curious the Penn State community was in Ms. Fiore’s work, when it occurred to us,” Landfried said. “‘Well, as the HUB-Robeson Galleries we work very closely with the HUB lawn and with events management, and this is exactly the perfect place to do something like that.’”

While the murals Fiore will paint on HUB lawn have already been partially created, she said finishing them will still take time and will be worth seeing in person.

“It’s going to be long, so you can come at any time and see something different than what you’ve seen earlier,” Fiore said. “You’ll see smoke… You don’t have to stand far away. Come closer, examine and ask questions.”

Fiore’s murals will be on display above the HUB dining area for the next three years. During the fall, Fiore will also have a retrospective exhibition of her pieces from the last ten years in the HUB Galleries for six months, according to Landfried.

Senior Director of the HUB-Robeson Center Mary Edgington said Fiore’s performance and her murals’ location in the HUB is part of Penn State’s larger effort to present art in unique ways.

“I guess that the biggest message is trying to bring visual arts to the students as opposed to them walking into a gallery — and doing it in exciting and new ways,” Edgington said. “I think the message about what it is will come out, and people will want to talk about it for the weeks and months to come.”

Edgington said she believes Fiore’s performance will draw in people walking by the HUB.

“[The performance] will be colorful, it’ll be interesting,” Edgington said. “As people walk by, they may not have heard about it and be like, ‘What is going on? What is this smoke and color?’”