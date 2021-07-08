Shaver's Creek Environmental Center, a Penn State Outreach service, reopened to the public Thursday after being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The center, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., features raptor, reptile and amphibian exhibits, hiking trails and other activities. In-person summer camps have started up again, and other in-person public programs are going to resume, according to a release.

The public can visit the Litzinger Herpetarium and Discovery Room, the Klingsberg Aviary, hiking trails, the visitor center, bookstore and picnic areas, the release said.

Visitors are required to follow Penn State's masking and physical distancing protocols, according to the release.

A full schedule of programs at Shaver's Creek is available on the center's website.

