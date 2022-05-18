On May 13, Chief United States District Judge Matthew Brann ordered to dismiss various lawsuits brought against Penn State.

Lawsuits against Penn State fencing coach Wes Glon, assistant coach George Abashidze and Christopher Harris by Jennifer Oldham, owner of Mid-South Fencers’ Club in North Carolina were dismissed.

Oldham originally filed a complaint for alleged sexual misconduct against Abashidze on May 5, 2020.

Oldham alleged on a Dec. 12, 2017 flight from Portland, Oregon, an intoxicated Abashidze seated next to her persisted with "sexual overtures" for several hours, which eventually escalated to physical assault.

Oldham also accused the two coaches of attempting to intimidate her into silence, as they allegedly told her no one would believe her and implied they would "make sure of that."

Seven charges of action, originally filed on Oct. 26, 2021, were dismissed by Judge Brann.

According to court documents, grounds for dismissal included Oldham’s “[failure] to timely raise certain allegations, include essential facts, and demonstrate an established relationship with Penn State.”

According to court documents, if Oldham elects to plead over on Counts III and IV, she must file an amended complaint on or before June 3, 2022.

MORE CONTENT