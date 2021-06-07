Through topics ranging from sexual dimorphism to natural selection, Penn State associate professor of anthropology David Puts applies his passion for the subject to his teaching.

After his graduate advisor at the University of Michigan told him about a job at Penn State, Puts applied and arrived at Happy Valley in 2007.

Puts has taught the anthropology class titled “Sex and Evolution” since his second year at Penn State.

Gradually, Puts’ class increased in popularity, with student numbers growing from 30 to more than 150.

“It’s not that much more work to teach more students — if I have good [teaching assistants] — which I have had,” Puts said. “So I’ve been happy to increase the enrollment to reach more people and bring more people into the conversation.”

Anthropology is a subject Rabab Rahman now enjoys after taking Puts’ class, and she said she believes Puts’ passion for the subject enhanced her learning experience.

“I thought that he was a very knowledgeable man who is very passionate and dedicated to what he is doing outside of the classroom,” Rahman (junior-international politics) said via email. “His passion and knowledge shined through in the classroom, which also made the class very enjoyable.”

Amy Guadagno, one of Puts’ TAs last fall, said she learned many lessons from her work with the professor.

“He would emphasize, ‘Always ask questions to deepen your understanding,’ and it wasn’t until I really had to do this as a TA that I started approaching all of my classes this way,” Guadagno (junior-nanomedicine) said via email. “So really, Dr. Puts not only taught me class content but also how to learn.”

When crafting his curriculum, Puts said he keeps in mind the balance between giving students a thorough education without overloading them with information.

“Teaching isn’t like an information download… People will actually learn less if you try to teach them too much,” Puts said. “I want my students to understand things in a sophisticated and high level, so it's really just a matter of, ‘What are the important points to get there?’”

Moreover, Puts said he strives to make his class interesting and accessible to each of his students.

“You want it to be something that’s attainable for everybody and is challenging for the average student, but they don’t feel hopeless,” Puts said. “Some of that has to do with the quantity, and some of it has to do with the quality of the concepts.”

Guadagno said Puts has an effective way of engaging students during class lectures as well.

“His enthusiasm definitely encouraged me to be a better student and a better TA,” Guadagno said. “It was also amazing to see how well he connected with students.”

Anela Brown, one of his students, said she enjoyed Puts’ method of teaching and said she was consistently surprised by the content of each lecture.

“My dad is a high school teacher… He’s very structured and has his lessons planned out [for students] each day. With Dr. Puts, we didn’t know what he was going to be telling us,” Brown (sophomore-business) said. “It definitely made his class more exciting.”

Brown said being in Puts’ class was “definitely a wild ride.”

“He’s very authentic about himself,” Brown said. “I very much appreciated that.”

Out of the many aspects of teaching at Penn State, Puts said he finds classroom engagement the most rewarding.

“I love the interactions with the students especially. I miss [being] in person where… I can see if they get it or if they’re [confused] from their blank stares,” Puts said. “I really do think that the interactions with the students are the number one most rewarding part of teaching at Penn State.”

