A series of Penn State campus landmarks were vandalized overnight Saturday with several messages left scrawled out, according to a release Sunday.

The Nittany Lion Shrine's ear was broken and covered in red paint, which appeared to mimic blood. Penn State announced the area will be fenced off for a police investigation.

Old Main was also affected, graffitied with big red letters that read “TIME IS UP” on the central doors of the building.

Other doors of the building had different messages in blue that appeared to read “DEATH BY COP,” “DEATH BY HAZING,” “DEATH BY SUICIDE” and “DEATH BY PSU CULTURE.”

The Hintz Family Alumni Center was also a target of vandalism. The main door was covered by red graffiti that read “FTG” next to a note smeared on a window signed by an unknown “ADG."

“Should have listened when you had the chance," the note said.

“We have an active investigation in several locations from last night,” Sgt. Tim Townsend of Penn State University Police said. “We are working on different leads."

Penn State employees are painting over the graffiti on Old Main's doors.

Penn State police have not released any additional details and encourage anyone who knows information to contact the University Police at 814-863-1111 or to submit an online tip.

