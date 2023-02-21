More than 15 years ago, Aliana Steinbugl graduated from Penn State Altoona with a bachelor’s degree in business and an emphasis on real estate. Now, she’s leading her alma mater’s Campus Safety initiative as director of physical security for Penn State University Police and Public Safety — a position she will have held for three years in April.

Recently, Steinbugl was named to the Security Systems News’ 2022 “40 under 40” class that represents “the next generation of leaders in security,” according to the list’s website. According to a Penn State release, Steinbugl was the only member to come from higher education and among the 15 women in the group.

When the news of her accomplishment first came about, Steinbugl said she was both “surprised” and “shocked.”

“I still don't know how I made it there, but I am very appreciative of the recognition,” she said. “I'm really fortunate to work with a tremendous group of people — this is really an award that has their names written all over it.”

Attributing the accomplishment to her “phenomenal” team, Steinbugl said keeping service and responsibility at the forefront of her mind helps her stay motivated in her work, as it’s also a team effort.

“I'm very service-oriented, and that's something that I conveyed to the team as an expectation of what we're putting out there to the Penn State community,” she said. “But then the other part, too, is it's a lot of responsibility, and I don't just take that on solely — it's the team's responsibility as well. And when something is broken, it's our job to fix it, and it's our job to be proactive about it.”

Wesley Sheets, interim chief of Penn State UPPS and Steinbugl’s colleague, said the team was “delighted” when Steinbugl was awarded the “prestigious honor.”

“Aliana is without a doubt service-oriented in her daily responsibilities, but I would also characterize her as a servant leader,” Sheets said. “Her philosophy surrounding a passion to serve is an admirable quality that allows her to thrive in her role.”

As Steinbugl’s direct supervisor, Sheets said she’s always the first to innovate and take on new challenges.

“Aliana is a talented professional who gives her all to her position and her team. She is a team player, is always willing to support and learn with her peers, and is a huge asset to University Police and Public Safety,” he said.

Before transferring to UPPS, Steinbugl started at Penn State Housing and Food Services working as an administrative assistant. She later took on the role of associate director and spearheaded the department, which Steinbugl said was among many opportunities she feels “indebted” to HFS for.

“As I was overseeing just University Park, it then evolved into overseeing all the residential campuses at the time,” she said. “I've had incredible mentors, particularly in Housing and Food Services that have really allowed me to grow into these different positions and ultimately helped me be as successful as I can be in my current role.”

Among Steinbugl’s mentors was Penn State Housing Operations Director Conal Carr, who has worked with her for more than 12 years. Calling Steinbugl’s achievement “well-deserved,” Carr said he was excited for Steinbugl when the news came out.

“Aliana is an excellent colleague, consummate professional and great communicator. Her commitment to the safety and security of our students and staff is exceptional,” he said. “Over the past several years, Aliana has been a key advocator for the keyless implementation program. This initiative [transforms] the staff and student experience in housing at all 12 residential locations throughout the system.”

Carr said Steinbugl’s commitment to campus safety drives her to be the “champion” she is in her field.

“Some of the characteristics that make Aliana well-suited for this achievement include her leadership, advocacy, professionalism, dedication and commitment,” he said. “Her contributions to the university and to the industry overall have been significant.”

Coming full circle with Penn State, Steingbugl said the education helped set her up for current success one way or another.

“I think my educational experience really has come down to the great professors that I had over the years, the different mentors as a student that I was able to have, particularly because of being at the Altoona campus and having that more intimate environment with your educational faculty, and then those that support them,” she said. “Penn State’s incredible [and] reputable, but ultimately, I think it comes down to what you can do on a day-to-day basis and the impact that you can make within your profession.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE